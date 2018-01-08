8 great ideas for houses with uneven floors

We clearly see two different environment and between both, two steps and a gate. In fact, the only thing that stands out clearly is that space of passage, where the walls sport a very retro wallpaper. While the rest of the elements, the wooden floor, the color of the walls, the lamps, mark a certain stylistic continuity, just as the one with light coming from the window in the background through the door that connects the rooms.

This is a good example of how you can integrate different heights between rooms with steps. Everything can be a continuum, although there can always be some element (here that is retro wallpaper) that indicates that you leave one room and enter another.