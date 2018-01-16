Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 tricks to eliminate bad luck from your house and your family!

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Using plants to help Feng Shui in the home, Perfect Plants Ltd Perfect Plants Ltd Interior landscaping Natural Fibre Green
Loading admin actions …

Though there is just no alternate to hard work, but who doesn't want good luck in life? The result of hard work may be quadrupled if luck favors you. If you too want to attract good luck to your life, we recommend that you follow these 8 tips that we have for you in this ideabook. Luck is only for believers, and popular wisdom when mixed with religious beliefs results in some proven helpful tips to improve your luck, which is nothing but good positive energy that keeps you happy and motivated.  Read on for these 8 ways to protect your home from envy, bad energy and evil eye.

1. Good luck with the lucky bamboo

Lucky Bamboo just needs water in which to grow. The stems are arranged in various shapes and forms, making an architectural delight! Perfect Plants Ltd Interior landscaping Natural Fibre Green lucky bamboo,chinese,feng shui,interior design,house plants,houseplants,energy,luck,lucky,perfectplants,interior decor
Perfect Plants Ltd

Lucky Bamboo just needs water in which to grow. The stems are arranged in various shapes and forms, making an architectural delight!

Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd
Perfect Plants Ltd

Lucky bamboo is termed lucky for a reason. It is said to bring prosperity and attract success. Lucky bamboo is a popular good luck charm used in Asian cultures, and people love to keep it in their offices, on desks and homes. It is a low maintenance live plant, that thrives on just water, and can live for long without sunlight. Here is where you can find lucky bamboo for your home.

2. Common Salt to eliminate bad luck and negative energy

Salt Keeper Oggetto HouseholdHomewares
Oggetto

Salt Keeper

Oggetto
Oggetto
Oggetto

Common salt is known to be a mineral with properties to protect you from witchcraft and evil eye. People in ancient cultures who believed in Feng-Shui, used to encircle their house with a line of salt to protect it from the passage of evil spirits. It is not possible to sprinkle salt in all directions, but a simple way is to sprinkle salt on the door of your house and theoretically that will preserve it equally. See 9 more Feng Shui tips to keep negative energies away.

3. Fresh natural flowers

Bunch of flowers, Bunch of Flowers Bunch of Flowers HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Bunch of Flowers

Bunch of Flowers
Bunch of Flowers
Bunch of Flowers

Fresh natural flowers remove bad energies and also make the environment fragrant. They also have the quality of being highly decorative, and will also be used as a decoration for their great beauty. This is the reason on auspicious occasions in certain cultures, people gift the flower bouquets as gifts. If you need help to eliminate bad luck you will not have to think twice to fill your house with flowers!

4. White candles for escaping bad luck

24 Hour Refill Candles (Case 60) homify HouseholdAccessories & decoration White refill candles,kitchen chairs
homify

24 Hour Refill Candles (Case 60)

homify
homify
homify

Place white candles burning in your house, because they are the ones to get good energies to reign in the space where you place them. In the same way it is popular belief that lighting black candles will attract all kinds of misfortunes.

5. How to take away bad luck with source of water

Feng Shui im Garten, CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS Asian style garden
CONSCIOUS DESIGN – INTERIORS

CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS
CONSCIOUS DESIGN – INTERIORS
CONSCIOUS DESIGN - INTERIORS

Water absorbs the bad energies and drags them with its stream of running water. When you want to transmit peace, relaxation and at the same time you want to purify the environment, the best alternative to achieve this is to place a small fountain in your patio or in your garden , even if it is small. See 7 tips to attract good fortune into you home.

6. How to eliminate bad luck with essential oils

Otros interiores de Patagonia Log Homes, Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén Country style bathroom Wood Wood effect
Patagonia Log Homes – Arquitectos – Neuquén

Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes – Arquitectos – Neuquén
Patagonia Log Homes - Arquitectos - Neuquén

Essential oils are powerful allies to achieve peace and solace, owing to their aromas and to achieve good things like love,  good health and a lot of fortune, while protecting both the person who uses them and space where they are used. Different aroma oils have different qualities apart from bringing in good luck, for e.g. Eucalyptus will help good health, Lemongrass eases stress, Peppermint aroma brings a lot of energy and enthusiasm along with good luck. See 8 Feng Shui tricks to attract money into your home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. How to remove bad luck with burning Palo Santo

rondo wood-fired oven Garden Fire pits & barbecues
wood-fired oven

rondo

wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven
wood-fired oven

It is a way to cleanse the negative energies of our environment and attract positive energies. When the sticks are burned through their white smoke and aroma give us health benefits, both physical and mental. There are a lot of other ingredients that are burned along with these sticks in Indian spiritual culture, like camphor, nutmeg, cardamom, clove, benzoin etc to achieve an atmosphere of positive energies and spiritual moments of meditation.

8. Lemon, vinegar and baking soda to remove bad luck

homify HouseholdHomewares
homify

homify
homify
homify

By mixing lemon, vinegar and baking soda you will achieve an effective product to clean and preserve your home from bad luck. You can simply clean the floor and other surfaces with the mixture obtained from these three ingredients, and see the difference in energies yourself. How you wish that the negative energies never entered your house. Here are 7 Feng Shui tricks for a sensational entrance to your home.

Which of these 8 tips do you feel like trying?

The rehabilitation of a rural stone house
How you wish that the negative energies never entered your house. Here are 7 Feng Shui tricks for a sensational entrance to your home.Which of thes...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks