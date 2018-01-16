How to integrate the bathroom in the bedroom?

Although today it seems so everyday, the bedrooms with an en-suite bathroom was a luxury worthy of the best hotels until a few decades ago. Things have changed a lot and nowadays it is difficult to find a new home in which the master bedroom does not have direct access to the bathroom. In fact, it is not only about large and lavish houses, even in the smallest of houses the bathroom in the bedroom can be an ideal solution for space problems.

While there are so many styles and options to incorporate the bathroom in the bedroom: glass walls, sliding doors, low walls, a watertight space, this article with full design examples to know how to integrate in a practical, original and functional way the bathroom in the bedroom, that will offer you perfect space utilization.