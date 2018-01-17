How to clean and maintain wooden surfaces

We like wood because it is a renewable, organic and economic resource. This noble material, one of the raw materials of vegetable origin that man has used the most throughout history, remains as fashionable as ever. And it is difficult to refuse the beauty of wood that always brings a warm and welcoming touch to the rooms. See these 9 contemporary wood houses you will covet.

Although it is true that we must differentiate between soft woods, such as birch or pine, and harder woods, such as oak or ebony, in general wood is a very resistant and versatile material, so much so that the same goes for making elegant furniture in old British style, modern cabinets with Scandinavian air, and how commonplace it is to cover interior floors and place it on the terraces.

We already dedicate this book of ideas to wood. But we must not forget that wood is a natural material and so it changes over time. Wood ages, which does not necessarily mean a bad thing. On the contrary, aged wood is today a resource that is used a lot in decoration and the small scarring of this material hide stories and adds life and magic to the furniture we build with it. But that does not mean that wood does not have to be maintained. Wood requires maintenance if we want our furniture and doors to stay stable and durable for a long time. Today we want to talk about some tricks to keep wood surfaces in good condition and make sure that these furniture continue to be with us for many years.