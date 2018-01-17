How to clean and maintain wooden surfaces

We like wood because it is a renewable, organic and economic resource. This noble material, one of the raw materials of vegetable origin that man has used the most throughout history, remains as fashionable as ever. And it is difficult to refuse the beauty of wood that always brings a warm and welcoming touch to the rooms. See these 9 contemporary wood houses you will covet.
Although it is true that we must differentiate between soft woods, such as birch or pine, and harder woods, such as oak or ebony, in general wood is a very resistant and versatile material, so much so that the same goes for making elegant furniture in old British style, modern cabinets with Scandinavian air, and how commonplace it is to cover interior floors and place it on the terraces.
We already dedicate this book of ideas to wood. But we must not forget that wood is a natural material and so it changes over time. Wood ages, which does not necessarily mean a bad thing. On the contrary, aged wood is today a resource that is used a lot in decoration and the small scarring of this material hide stories and adds life and magic to the furniture we build with it. But that does not mean that wood does not have to be maintained. Wood requires maintenance if we want our furniture and doors to stay stable and durable for a long time. Today we want to talk about some tricks to keep wood surfaces in good condition and make sure that these furniture continue to be with us for many years.
The wooden floors not only have a special charm, they are also warm and welcoming. Wood floor maintenance is not complicated, but requires care in a particular manner.
1. Discard traditional cleaning products : Sometimes, even those who claim that they are special for wood can be too aggressive for it. If you use them, do it in minimal doses.
2. Use vinegar : A splash of vinegar (apple or wine) in the bucket of water may be enough to brighten your wooden floor once a week.
3. Olive oil : It is not necessary to emphasize the qualities of olive oil, but to which we already know we are going to add a new one. Olive oil nourishes wood as much or more than a traditional varnish. That's why every three or four months it's not a bad idea to rub our floor with a cloth sprinkled in olive oil. Not only will we prevent the wood from drying out, we will also give a spectacular shine to our parquet.
If you thing maintaining wooden flooring is difficult but love the look of it, here are 10 amazing flooring materials that imitate wood, however nothing can match the warmth and comfort of the wooden floor.
Keeping wooden tables in good condition is not always that easy. To begin with, they suffer the most, since they are the ones we use the most: hot dishes, cold dishes, wet glasses… It is true that wood is a very long-suffering material, that holds everything, but it is also very sensitive. Over time, and if you are not careful, these support surfaces (be tables or counter tops) will end up full of marks. If these are superficial and are quite recent you can try two tricks:
1. Erase them: We say to erase them literally, since you will not need any other tool than the classic white eraser.
2. Rub them with cork: The cork removes the surface without rubbing the wood, something that does not happen if you do it with coarser surfaces such as a scourer. This will rub the wood in such a way that in the end, the remedy might be worse than the disease.
If, on the other hand, the marks have been on the surface for some time, a new technique will have to be tried: mayonnaise! Cover the damaged part with mayonnaise and let it filter. Wipe it a day later with a cloth and then wax the affected area.
Though wood is delicate, yet its unbeatable charm has been compelling people to use it every where possible in the homes, even in kitchens, where wear and tear is very common. Here are 15 marvelous modern kitchens that feature wood as the protaonist.
There are many advantages of wooden utensils in the kitchen as compared to metal or plastic. Their low conductivity or the best interaction with other utensils since they do not scratch the pans, or make sound as opposed to the metal, makes them ideal for the kitchen. However, it is important to take good care of them:
1. Forget the dishwasher and do not immerse them in water for a long time. Not only will they spoil more but they can absorb cleaning products, which they will then transmit to the food when we cook.
2. Disinfect them with lemon : This advice is aimed primarily at wooden boards. There's no way they'll ever look clean, but it's easiest to rub them after each use with a lemon. For a deep cleaning use bicarbonate.
Want to see something interesting? See this beautiful looking wooden sink, and think how would you maintain it!
The wooden furniture is damaged with time and dust, to the extent that it changes color, if its maintenance is not carried out properly. Here are three tips with olive oil that will help you make your furniture always look perfect:
1. Oil and lemon: Mix half a cup of lemon juice and half a cup of olive oil and clean the furniture with a cloth dipped in this ointment. The shine will return to the furniture immediately.
2. Oil and wine: Once cleaned with this mixture, it is convenient to wipe with a little glycerin, which will create a protective film and keep the shine of the wood longer.
3. Oil and alcohol: With this mixture you can also cover the scratches generated with use, in your wooden furniture. See this beautiful looking wooden office furniture, would you not want to retain this shine forever?
And you, do you have a trick to keep your furniture and wooden surfaces safe?