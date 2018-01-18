Covers: 20 reasons to choose a flat roof house

When it comes to getting your own house there are millions of details that demand your attention and, one of them, is deciding how you want the roof. Opting for a flat roof has certain advantages to take into account when choosing. Among them is the possibility of creating certain spaces such as garden, terrace and even pool, a very seductive idea, especially to make the most of it in the summer season.

In general, those who bet flat roof construction need to have some time at hand, and to start a project like this requires the advice of an expert. Modernity, straight lines and geometric volumes usually define these spaces, so in this ideabook we have 20 flat roofed houses and their details, that we have selected for you. Ready to know all the details?