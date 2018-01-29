Remove corridors and partitions to transform your house

The corridors as we call them, go long back in history. Narrow walking spaces that guide your from the entrance to a room, and from one room to another. However with the reduced sizes and compactness of the houses, it makes sense to pull out the partitions and use the space in a more effective and multi functional way. Today there are so many other ways to distribute the space that previously languished in the long, dark and narrow corridors of old houses.

The reforms carried out today seek to create large multi functional spaces that intercommunicate with each other without transitions, like the house in this ideabook, that we are going to see today. Reformed by the M2 Arquitectura studio , this apartment in Barcelona was too long and it seemed impossible to do without the corridor to connect the areas. The solution was the creation of a long gray piece of furniture that covers a large part of the floor, becoming the fundamental piece of the project. Want to see how?