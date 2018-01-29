Before and after: Dreary Balcony to Open Oasis

A balcony is precious for many of us who live in the city. It is the much needed fresh air retreat that we crave for everyday. A balcony is essential for fresh breeze in the summer, and much needed for some rays of sunlight in the winters. There is a lot of joy when the new apartment has an open area, a terrace or a balcony – no matter how run-down and drab it may be. So did the clients of our interior design experts from Perfect Space, who needed help in renovating and remodeling their balconies. In this ideabook, we will show you the impressive before and after photos.
The fact that this balcony has a lot of potential, can not be overlooked. It scores with pleasing amount of space and a chic as well as practical pergola. However, the balcony does not look inviting, and neither it looks good in this condition. Naked concrete, dried plants, dirt and litter make the outdoor area look rather sad and run-down. A lot had to happen here, until the balcony really corresponded and appealed to the ideas of the new owners. See here for three amazing balcony makeovers.
Wow, what a transformation! Nothing can be seen from the drab, gray stain of before. The balcony has turned into a real oasis of well-being. The most important ingredients: a new wooden floor, comfortable furniture, fresh plants and lovely details. In addition, the pergola was renovated and provided with a flexible roof. See how this ordinary balcony was made lavish.
The look of the new balcony is based on the trendy modern minimalism and is limited to a reduced, clear design language and natural, subtle colors. High-quality materials meet ideas that convince the onlooker both in practical and optical terms. Here are 18 spectacular looking balconies to inspire you.
Even if we have consciously done away with superfluous decoration, that does not mean that our experts did not focus on a few subtle details and that special something when redesigning the balcony. For example, the flooring is not quite up to the edge, but was filled with pebbles on the wall, which gives it a natural, exciting look and, above all, in the evening in conjunction with the well thought-out exterior lighting creates a luminous and pristine ambiance. Here are 7 beautiful balconies that beckon.
The balcony should be able to be used in the future not only in glorious weather, but also in wind and rain. This is ensured by the flexible canopy, which was attached to the old pergola. The folding roof can be electronically controlled and opened or closed in no time at all, whenever desired or required. Here are 5 ways to keep your balcony warm in the winters.
