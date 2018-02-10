10 Simple tips to keep the bathroom clean

Maintaining a clean bathroom all the time is not easy for many of us but, honestly, it is not a difficult task if you take the necessary precautions. In this new book of ideas we are going to give you some tips and tricks so that your bathroom always shines with very little effort. It's easy, simple, all it requires is some ideas, discipline and dedication, and it will give you a lot of joy. After all there is not a single day that you do not visit the bathroom, right?
So, let us go through this ideabook to incorporate these simple and easy cleaning habits!
It is the most important part of bathroom hygiene, yet many of us still forget to ventilate this environment. It is essential to open the windows or let fresh air in through the open door. A bathroom is a place that is in permanent contact with humidity and odors so it is very important that the air can circulate constantly. Here are a few important tips to avoid embarrassment when your guests use your bathroom.
Order and organization are essential for a bathroom to be and appear clean. Though most of the times, we are in a hurry when using the bathroom, however, make a practice of keeping back in place, whatever you use. Failure to do so, makes the bathroom counter top look like a random and shabby collection of objects that only collect dirt and dust. See these 7 simple steps to a beautiful bathroom.
Having excessive storage space, sometimes, is counterproductive, especially for those who tend to accumulate or store things that they will never use: shampoo samples, broken hair clips, old toothbrushes, and the list could go on. Having less storage will force you to keep the necessities and do away with everything that does not work or is not used.
Keeping the bathroom screen clean and free of moisture stains, like the mirror, is essential to achieve a good first impression of the bathroom. Keeping is dry on daily basis helps maintain it shiny, and you might also need to clean it with vinegar and newspapers once in a while.
Replace the thousands of containers of shampoo, creams or soap with a unique and personal one like this image. They will look more decorative and will attract attention. Also replace the traditional soap, with liquid soap: it is more hygienic and keeps the bathroom cleaner.
The organic products, of good quality or the so-called greens are also in the bathroom and contribute to put a grain of sand in the care of the planet. In addition, they will leave your skin and hair better than other chemical products. They are a little more expensive than their chemical counterparts, but they are worth it.
Try to have a dry cloth, always at hand and stored in an invisible place in the bathroom, to clean and sparkle the sink and shower as soon as you use them. It is essential to the sink of the bathroom to sparkle, for a bathroom to look shiny and free of stains.
There is nothing like natural lighting. If you have windows, make sure that the curtains are clear and somewhat translucent to let in as much natural light as possible. So you can see the sign of dirt faster and get rid of it. However it is not always the case that you have natural light in your bathroom, here are 9 ways to brighten up a window less bathroom.
Taps get a lot of hard water scales deposited on them, making them look worn out and dull. If you can, renovate and change the taps of your bathroom, to make the whole bathroom shine and look new, and of course cleaner. The new and modern faucets available currently are also easier to clean owing to the use of stain free materials. Here are 19 tricks and tips for cleaning your bathroom.
The cause of the obstruction of pipes in the bathroom is, generally, traces of hair that with the shampoo and the soap become sticky. Remove hair immediately after bathing to keep pipes clean. Here are 9 ways to have a healthier and safer bathroom.
Hope you liked these ideas to keep your bathroom sparkling clean. If you have any other idea, do share with us.