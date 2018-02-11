Your browser is out-of-date.

6 Fabulous halls and corridors that take advantage of space !

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
VEGEZIO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
The corridors,  stairs , halls, have very interesting and often unexplored decorative possibilities. In addition to its function of connecting the rooms and spaces and creating an soft transition from outside to inside or serve as a bridge between two levels, they have the responsibility to create a decorative balance that harmonizes the aesthetics of the spaces it unites. That is why it is so important to learn to decorate them in the best way. In this ideabook we will show you how to get the most out of the transition spaces such as  halls and corridors .

Curved entrance corridor

VEGEZIO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

This entrance hall uses curved lines, while walls and white lighting to create a sense of volume.  You will notice it in the false ceiling and the shelves that mimic its curve, that creates a beautiful decorative area, that can store all your prized possessions. Here are 8 smart tips for a great entrance.

Simple but attractive

N & O A. EVİ, YALÇIN MİMARLIK & DEKORASYON YALÇIN MİMARLIK & DEKORASYON Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
YALÇIN MİMARLIK &amp; DEKORASYON

YALÇIN MİMARLIK & DEKORASYON
YALÇIN MİMARLIK &amp; DEKORASYON
YALÇIN MİMARLIK & DEKORASYON

In this entrance hall, the sense of space has been achieved with flawless white and bright lighting with few colored elements to create a cozy and attractive space. The paintings break the monotony of the white small furniture that almost blends into the surroundings adds charm. See few fabulous foyers that make a perfect first impression.

Exotic

ÇUBUKLU VADİ EVİ, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Bringing together striking decorative elements from different places and cultures, this entrance hall becomes an unforgettable and unique space. Here are some decoration ideas that will make your entrance stand apart.

Classic and luxurious

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

The classic style in its most sumptuous presentation continues to have many fans. Here is an elegant, larger than life entrance hall, with marble flooring and walls, spiral stairs, and a touch of metallic sheen to add to the glitter and glamour.

With rustic textures

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

This proposal focuses on the different textures, which range from the floor to the ceiling, soaking the entire space with a very special rustic air. The stone walls, the wooden flooring and the textured hanging lamps help create a simple yet beautiful entrance hall that will captivate every guest who visits you. Love rustic? Here are 7 doors to give your home rustic charm.

Sober and luminous

Gold Towers Konut, Treso İç Mimarlık Treso İç Mimarlık Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Treso İç Mimarlık

Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık
Treso İç Mimarlık

A symphony in gray and white is intertwined with elements that bring interest and an accompanying artificial lighting. This hall looks subtle, classy and elegant, creating a relaxing and calm atmosphere. Here are 12 entrance ideas that will make your guests take note.

Among all these lovely looking corridors and halls, which one did you like the most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

