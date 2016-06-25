Shrink your footprint – being green begins at home

Every little step makes a big difference when it comes to living sustainably on our planet. Biking to work reduces carbon emissions, recycling keeps our landfills from growing and reusing rainwater keeps your garden green while saving you more than a few cents. Your carbon footprint — or your impact on the environment — measures the greenhouse gases that you are responsible for emitting. Whether your footprint is gorilla-sized or somewhat daintier, turning your home into a paragon of eco-friendly living can be somewhat of a puzzle. Do you splurge on solar panels or retrofit your old drafty cottage? Deciding where to begin is often hard but here are a few tips from homify to kickstart your journey.