Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The way to your own swimming pool

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Piscina interrata metri 7x3x h 1,5 a casseri in polistirolo a perdere ., Aquazzura Piscine Aquazzura Piscine Pool
Loading admin actions …

A private pool in the garden the epitome of luxury and comfort in a house. The good news is that today this dream is easier to realize than you would imagine, thanks to the cost-effective offers and innovative ideas. And those who are reasonably talented in terms of craftsmanship can save even more money around swimming pool construction by lending a hand. 

Today we show you a step by step process, how a family fulfilled the dream of its own swimming pool. See what all you need to know to have a pool in your yard.

1. Location and Foundation

Piscina interrata metri 7x3x h 1,5 a casseri in polistirolo a perdere ., Aquazzura Piscine Aquazzura Piscine Pool
Aquazzura Piscine

Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine

The first step on the way to your own pool in the garden is to find the right location. In addition to a level location without larger plants and obstacles, factors such as the sun's rays and sufficient protection against strong winds and prying eyes play an important role in deciding the location of the pool. Once the perfect location has been found, the excavation pit is marked and excavated, a substructure is created and finally the foundation plate is installed. 

See these 9 pool alternatives, great for your garden.

2. Walls and Pipes

Piscina interrata metri 7x3x h 1,5 a casseri in polistirolo a perdere ., Aquazzura Piscine Aquazzura Piscine Pool
Aquazzura Piscine

Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine

Next step is to raise the walls that will make the sides of the pool, which are firmly connected to the bottom plate. Once this is in place, the next step is the piping and drainage to be installed in the most optimized manner, keeping in view the slope and space. 

If the space you have for pool is small, see 17 amazing pool designs for small patios and gardens.

3. Pool border

Piscina interrata metri 7x3x h 1,5 a casseri in polistirolo a perdere ., Aquazzura Piscine Aquazzura Piscine Pool
Aquazzura Piscine

Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine

This picture shows the concreting of the pool border, because the perfect pool of course not only just includes the trappings, which must be designed conscientiously for both visual and safety reasons, it also adds to the effective maintenance in time. 

Here are 10 mind blowing ideas for pools in modern houses.

4. The Result

Piscina interrata metri 7x3x h 1,5 a casseri in polistirolo a perdere ., Aquazzura Piscine Aquazzura Piscine Pool
Aquazzura Piscine

Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine

After the pool has been tiled and filled and equipped with all accessories, the owners can look forward to the impressive result. The area around the pool was covered with high quality wood, which is both beautiful to look at as well as practical and easy to care for, giving a great feel when you are barefoot. 

Here are 6 relaxing mini pools for your home.

5. Roofing

Piscina interrata metri 7x3x h 1,5 a casseri in polistirolo a perdere ., Aquazzura Piscine Aquazzura Piscine Pool
Aquazzura Piscine

Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine

It was important to the builders that they could use the pool even when the weather was not so bright and beautiful. A roofing was therefore an important element in this case. The roofing keeps the water not only clean, but it also keeps it warmer for a much longer duration, and extends the bathing season significantly.

6. Under the Roof

Piscina interrata metri 7x3x h 1,5 a casseri in polistirolo a perdere ., Aquazzura Piscine Aquazzura Piscine Pool
Aquazzura Piscine

Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine
Aquazzura Piscine

Finally, we take a look inside the covered pool. The flexible roof creates a real wellness oasis even on colder, rainy days. The luxurious look of the pool is underlined by blue glass mosaic tiles, which give the pool area together with the warm wooden planks a calm and serene ambiance.

Have you had experiences with the subject pool construction? Share your experience with us!

A spectacular modern and minimalist house
Have you had experiences with the subject pool construction? Share your experience with us!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks