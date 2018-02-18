How to redesign your garden without spending all your salary!

When the nights get shorter again and you need to reach for the coat less frequently during the day, the summer days are not far. The first days of spring ring in the warm season – and soon the summer will be back at your door. And what is more beautiful in the summer than spending long, warm summer nights in the garden, on the veranda or on the terrace with your loved ones?

But what if, after the long winter time, you first have to arrange for outside order – and you do not really have time for it? Do not worry, because we at homify have exactly the right thing for you today. With these 16 super fast tips your own garden, your veranda or even your terrace will become your summer well-being spot after a long and hard winter. Let's have a look!