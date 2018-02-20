9 Secret bedtime practices of well organized people

Let's face it: Some people are so well organized in their household that sometimes we are a bit jealous. Has it ever happened that you visited your best friend without prior notice, and the house shines in the most beautiful order. Everything seems fresh and clean and you think how they manage to keep the house that way every time of the day.

We researched it and today we want to reveal some of these secrets. Because the truth is: with a few tips and tricks, we get a structure and habit in our household tasks that have a visibly positive impact. After all, the people who are so well organized do a few things at bedtime that make their everyday life much easier the next day.