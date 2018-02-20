9 Secret bedtime practices of well organized people

Let's face it: Some people are so well organized in their household that sometimes we are a bit jealous. Has it ever happened that you visited your best friend without prior notice, and the house shines in the most beautiful order. Everything seems fresh and clean and you think how they manage to keep the house that way every time of the day.
We researched it and today we want to reveal some of these secrets. Because the truth is: with a few tips and tricks, we get a structure and habit in our household tasks that have a visibly positive impact. After all, the people who are so well organized do a few things at bedtime that make their everyday life much easier the next day.
We know that at the end of each day, it takes some effort to clean up the kitchen . After all, we would rather do nothing but relax with a good book or tablet on the sofa. But it is more unpleasant when we first see the upset kitchen in the morning and find the sink filled with all the dirty dishes from the day before.
In the evening we can easily load the dishwasher and let it do its work during the night. And then, everything is fine in the morning, and all night! Here are 10 ideas for a super organized kitchen.
What applies to the kitchen, should also apply to the living room . And actually, we have even less work here in the evenings, than in the kitchen. Before we go to bed, we should briefly fold the blanket, make and fluff pillows and bring the rest of the glasses and cups of wine or tea in the kitchen. And then we can collect and throw away the few crumbs that have accumulated on the coffee table during the day. All set and done!
The next tip is especially important for families, where the mornings are rushed and hectic.
In the evening, we can plan and prepare more things for the day than we usually think of. Is the sports bag packed? Are class papers signed? Do the children have to take money to school? Are the uniforms ironed? All this can best be done the evening before. And also we can lprepare the breakfast table the evening before. So in the morning we only have to take care of the packed lunches for the children.
Make a note of these 10 things you always forget to clean, to make your house sparkle at all times.
Speaking of families, we can include the children in the
Keep Order project, depending on their age. This includes, for example, the children helping to clean their room. Especially the floors should be free of toys at night. Because no one of the little ones wants to waddle to the toilet at night, then to injure themselves on an object on the floor. Shoes needs to also be in place. It is best to define a place in the room for our children where the shoes will find their place. If we do this every evening with our children, they will develop a habit of keeping things in their designated places pretty soon.
Desks, whether in our workroom or in the nursery, should be cleared off any undesirable items in the evenings. The probability of forgetting something important the next day is much higher if we can not find anything on the table. So do away with the mess. Storage compartments ensure order in the documents. And the dirty dishes of the day can be put in the dishwasher. Here are 7 time saving tricks to keep your house spotlessly clean.
Who does not know this: We get up in the morning, sleepily look in the closet and ponder what we should wear today. That take a lot of time, especially when deciding in a rushed state of mind. Things do not have to be this way. It's best to decide and dress the clothes for us and our children the night before. So we have no tantrums of the little ones to worry about, and no on the spur hasty decisions while rushing to the shower.
Check this 5 smart tips for storing your clothes.
Dirty clothes do not belong on the floor or on the chair in the bedroom. Because in the end we do not even know what was dirty and what was still clean. So off with dirty pants, tops and underwear in the laundry basket.
Nothing bothers us more than the moment when we wake up at night worrying about the tasks for the next day. But that is not necessary. Let's just make a weekly schedule that tells us what to do: medical appointments, school events, paying bills, and shopping that needs to be done. So we certainly sleep more peacefully.
Our tip: If we still tend to wake up at night, we should put paper and pen next to the bed and write down immediately what's popping in our heads. So we find it easier to sleep again. Works: Promise!
Did we change clothes during the day because we were in the garden or went for a walk with the dog in the woods? If the pants and shirts are still clean, they belong back in the wardrobe after a short airing. So have an area that allows you to hang the clothes for some air drying before you put them back. Here are 9 creative ways to organize your shoes.
Do you have any secret organizing habit too? Please share with us!