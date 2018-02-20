Orchard at home: Everything you need to know

Having a garden at home is a great idea. It is fun, it is colorful and above all, very beneficial for the well being. Being able to plant your own food is synonymous with producing what you consume and there is no feeling more blissful than eating fresh grown organic produce, adding color and life to your home and save money. To add to this, the best thing is that you have fruits or vegetables ready for consumption at any time without leaving home.

A personal garden is possible, if you live in house or apartment, and you can even make a mini indoor garden if you do not have a balcony. There are thousands of possible options, the important thing is to know: What available space do you have and how much time do you want to dedicate to it.

With the following tips you will get all the resources you need to create your own and very personal garden. Let´s start!