Guide to Minimalism: All you want to know

The notion of simplicity and clarity often leads to good design . While dictionaries define the minimalist as things reduced to their most essential level and stripped of surplus, it also seeks to enhance and discover the true spirit of the things in question.

Minimalism was recognized as a movement after the decade of the 60's. Lead by one of the best architects of our times, Mies Van der Rohe. How was responsible for popularizing the phrase less is more . Nurturing from different cultures, minimalism takes ideas from the Stijl and traditional Japanese design among others to put together a story with synthesis of elements.

In this Guide to Minimalism, we will talk about its beginnings, its advantages and benefits. Let´s get ready!