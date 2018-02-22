Before and After: How to build a modern chalet

Do you find watching the modern houses getting constructed interesting? Dozens (if not a whole hundred!) of experts work on them, thinking and planning to the last detail and using the most modern technologies, taking advantage of the space as optimally as possible.
In this ideabook, we shall see how the modern chalet in the Alps was built according to the project of the EDDY CRETAZ ARCHITETTO studio.
The construction of this house is surprising by its adaptability and speed. All modules have already been manufactured at the plant for a specific project. All dimensions, the number of materials and related details are taken into account and brought with a small margin and quickly mounted in one large architectural miracle.
This chalet is special, because it contains both modernity and traditional charm, which are combined together in such an original way as to be aesthetic as well as warm.
The construction of this chalet is even more interesting when viewed from the side. This construction of this house looks like lego blocks fitting together. In fact, the construction takes a few months, but for such a serious and professional project, this time is nothing. A well planned house that has large windows towards the south facing side, to allow maximum sunlight and blind north walls to ensure complete privacy from one side.
In the photos above you can see the concrete base for the part of the house. This is a garage that allows you to create a traditional house on a plot with a very steep slope. The designers connect the site with the street, while the house itself is 3 meters above the street.
This incredible chalet with an amazing pool and paved by a real stone platform, a dense green lawn, elegant wooden facades and spacious rooms inside, with aesthetic planning of alternating the wooden paneling and plaster – a triumphant completion of this story!
See here for 10 elevated and cheap pool that fit well on any patio.
The ventilated roof has an offset ridge to allow an intelligent and real use of the attic floor and to obtain the housing for the solar panels. The neat appearance of a modern house right after the completion of construction – what can be more pleasant and inspiring?
Do you like cottage style houses? Here are a few cottage style houses for the burbs.
Natural wood and stone are characteristic parts of the chalet style, they make many buildings in this style exceptionally eco-friendly and filled with natural warmth of sunlight, and acts a natural insulator. If you like wooden houses, see these 6 wooden houses in fantastic styles.
This chalet perfectly illustrates how old technologies go back in time, leaving a new place, but at the same time preserving the individual and atmospheric style inherent in a particular culture. Lifestyle in the high hills, is particularly interesting except for the extreme heights where life is not sustainable. The wooden cottages are modern, with spacious interiors and invariably majestic landscapes.
This chalet has the most beautiful interiors, with wooden couch, warmly upholstered with cushions, and simple yet colorful decor in warm colors. Do you wish to create a warm living room? Here are a few tips to try.
If you are interested in the idea of a chalet, it is not necessary to dwell on this style simply in building your own cottage in the mountainous region. Chalet is a lifestyle, and nothing will replace mountains on the horizon. Neither gorgeous balconies, nor massive and spectacular roofs, nor a professional project in the style of a mansion can beat the incredible charm and comfort that a chalet has.
What do think about this great looking and comfortable chalet? Let us know your thoughts!