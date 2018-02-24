9 Beautiful and trending colors for your wall in 2018

New Year, New Trends: 2018 has just started and already there are endless and wonderfully beautiful living trends to discover. Thus, now is the perfect time for an update in your own home. Maybe you want a fancy flair for the bathroom, more convenience and comfort in the kitchen or a makeover for the bedroom? But do not worry, you do not have to change the whole room immediately. Sometimes a new wall paint is enough to give your home a fresh touch.

The year 2018 brings us a great variety of trendy colors to beautify your walls and the whole house. Whether a timeless design with restrained tones, a Nordic-cozy flair in chic or dark, elegant colors with a lot of personality: Discover with us the most beautiful wall colors 2018!