9 Beautiful and trending colors for your wall in 2018

New Year, New Trends: 2018 has just started and already there are endless and wonderfully beautiful living trends to discover. Thus, now is the perfect time for an update in your own home. Maybe you want a fancy flair for the bathroom, more convenience and comfort in the kitchen or a makeover for the bedroom? But do not worry, you do not have to change the whole room immediately. Sometimes a new wall paint is enough to give your home a fresh touch.
The year 2018 brings us a great variety of trendy colors to beautify your walls and the whole house. Whether a timeless design with restrained tones, a Nordic-cozy flair in chic or dark, elegant colors with a lot of personality: Discover with us the most beautiful wall colors 2018!
Sometimes, to create a true eye-catcher, it takes nothing more than a little color. The trend is intense tones like this bordeaux, a dark shade of red, with which you can give your room a unique ambiance. We find the combination of the colors gray, black and brown colored furniture with the bordeaux-colored wall design, as in this example, particularly beautiful.
The color gray is a classic, which always gives our rooms a subtle, stylish and elegant flair. And yet it will be celebrated in a completely new way in 2018. Whether a dark anthracite, soft light gray or a wall design with different textures and nuances: Gray is one color that will enrich our rooms in all versions and inspire us with a clear and modern design.
Are you looking for a touch of freshness for your home? With a bright lime green you are in terms of trend colors far ahead and will definitely get a special eye-catching attention. With its cheerful, lively character, the color is ideal for modern environments – whether Nordic flair with cozy wood furniture or a design with a minimalist touch . Combined with some pretty accessories that compliment the bright color, this creates a harmonious ambiance with a very special charm.
Here are 7 interesting wall designs to make your walls look interesting.
As we have already seen, dark colors are trending in 2018. In addition to colors such as bordeaux or gray, anthracite is one of the must-haves in one of the rooms in your home this New Year. It creates spaces full of refinement and style, which fascinates by an elegant character. Of course you should ideally make sure that you combine the dark anthracite with bright lights and some bright contrast colors, so that the brightness in the room is maintained.
Wonderfully bright interiors with lots of white, cozy wood furniture and pastel accents – what does that remind you of? Exactly, the scandi-chic with its Nordic flair remains one of the most popular furnishing trends in 2018. Delicate pastel colors such as rosé, light blue or mint, which are wonderful for the wall design in the Scandinavian style are indispensable. See a cozy home with pastel decor that looks just perfect.
It is one of the absolute trending colors for the year 2018 and creates spaces full of elegance and personality: The dove gray. The restrained character makes the color a perfect choice for a variety of furnishing styles. Whether a rustic country house flair, a living room with a modern touch or the industrial loft, dove gray blends well with everything.
Lively, cheerful and full of personality: Orange will inspire us in 2018 with impressive interiors. Every room with this intense wall paint naturally gets its own distinctive energy and soothing warmth. Together with some accessories in light tones or furniture in neutral colors creates an atmosphere with an extraordinary character. Love bright colors? Here are 10 fabulous wall colors for small rooms.
If there were a king of colors, in 2018 it would be Petrol. This special green is perfect for classic spaces as well as modern interiors or environments with a minimalist touch. Adding luxurious fabrics such as velvet or decorative accessories in gold and copper creates a wonderfully elegant ambiance. Want to see more? Here are 7 elegant wall colors to add sophistication to your home.
Somethings just never go out of trend, and beige is one such color. Beige has a timeless charm and yet is able to make a room look subtle and elegant. We love the design of this dining room, which creates a contemporary atmosphere with its own charm through the combination of a beige wall design, dark wood, yellow chairs and stunning copper fixtures. See these 9 warm and modern living rooms in beige.
Planning to change the colors of your room walls this year? Tell us which color is your favorite!