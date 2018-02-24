Kitchen islands and their benefits

An island in the kitchen looks visually appealing and also separates the different functional areas in the kitchen, adding order and helping to keep the spaces more organized. Here we have for you 9 kitchens with islands in different styles.

Our careful selection is as wide as you can imagine. And, we are convinced that beyond size, materials or color, the important thing is to show you spaces that rejoice in comfort, functionality and of course, elegance. Enough of preambles! Let's have a glimpse of each and we hope you find your favorite…