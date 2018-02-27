An impressive winter house that is warm on the inside

The interiors were arranged in an industrial style, using the finishing materials that are characteristic of this aesthetics. Architectural concrete slabs appear on the walls and the floors were poured with resin. The industrial character is complemented by an exceptional ceiling lighting and an exposed stove burned with wood. A great idea is the place to store firewood in this form, which fulfills not only a practical purpose, but also a decorative one. The furniture is modern – just like a huge gray sofa – and fashionable – a pallet table is one of the hottest design trends.

