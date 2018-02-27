An impressive winter house that is warm on the inside

Many house designs that we present to you on homify every day have a pedigree. In this ideabook you will see a house that boasts of a modern and interesting shape and warm beautiful interiors. The spaces in the house were decorated in an innovative and clawed way, using unconventional finishing materials and original furniture. This project from our Polish architects from Seweryn Pracownia will certainly inspire you!
Let´s begin!
The mass of the building is massive, it consists of two superimposed segments, differing not only in shape, but also in materials covering their elevations. The ground floor part is covered with a wooden cladding, and the upper part is bold black, and its structure reminiscent of a brick. The roof of the building is gabled, flattened, its shape reminiscent of fashionable modern barns. The property is surrounded by a fence made of wood and concrete, blending in perfectly with the character of the building.
Only from this perspective the house presents itself in its full beauty. From the garden you can see how huge the building is. The ground floor part extends much beyond the first floor, thanks to which, an additional place was created for the covered terrace. This area is dominated by concrete, which will also find its application in interiors.
The interiors were arranged in an industrial style, using the finishing materials that are characteristic of this aesthetics. Architectural concrete slabs appear on the walls and the floors were poured with resin. The industrial character is complemented by an exceptional ceiling lighting and an exposed stove burned with wood. A great idea is the place to store firewood in this form, which fulfills not only a practical purpose, but also a decorative one. The furniture is modern – just like a huge gray sofa – and fashionable – a pallet table is one of the hottest design trends.
Directly from the living room you can go to the covered terrace. There, also you will find furniture made of pallets. Wooden pallets are an extremely grateful material for creating original pieces of furniture – they are easily available, relatively cheap and easy to assemble. As you can see, they are perfect both inside and outside.
A large garden windows overlooks the garden allowing a free flow of natural light into the interiors, adding luminosity and illusion of more space inside the room.
The living area is designed in an open plan, combining the living room, kitchen and dining room areas. The consistency in the arrangement is maintained, based on the finishing and interior design on a few key materials – primarily wood, concrete and glass. Here too, lighting plays an important role – heavy industrial lamps hung over our table, illuminating the table with an intense glare. The kitchen has been completely built in wood, thanks to which, an aesthetically appealing storage space has been created.
Concrete also crept into the bedroom, proving that as a finishing material it works just great in any room. It was put together with wood, and the whole look was completed with ethereal textiles and expressive lights. Neutral colors and natural materials make this bedroom the perfect place to sleep!
At the end, we peek into the bathroom and see that the architects have designed the interior of the house in a holistic and consistent way. Here also we can find wooden and concrete elements. The color of the interiors complements those of the living room, as the shades of white, gray and brown interweave here. Despite the dark tone, the interior is not overwhelming – thanks to the large format mirror and properly selected lighting. These elements make the bathroom look optically larger and more spacious.
Hope you liked the unique style and design of this winter house, just perfect for the Canadian winters. Let us know your thoughts!