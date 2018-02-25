Wooden log house for Canadian weather

Wood comes to rescue when you are living in climatic extremes. It is a durable, strong and insulating material that helps to trap the heat on the side that it is! In this ideabook we have a tour of the wooden log house that is sure to make you fall in love with this material all over again.
This log house looks beautiful inside out, has a great usage of space and rest you will see as you scroll down.
Wood is the the undoubted protagonist of this house, with big glass windows in wooden frames allowing lot of sunlight and as much heat as possible. The sloping roof is a necessity to cope with the extensive snowfall. The house looks warm and elegant in natural wood color, and promises warmth right from the outside.
The kitchen has a country style feel to it, with the complete wooden fittings and fixtures, checkered curtains, wooden walls and simple and functional design, where you find everything you need right there. The bright lights from the top, ensure comfortable working even in the night. The small wooden table in the kitchen is comfortable for having fresh breakfast right from the pan!
The living room looks absolutely stylish and has this royal old world and rustic charm to it. The logs are also used for decoration, creating a small partition near the staircase. The decor is mostly kept neutral and earthen with the chesterfield black couch adding a strong contrast to the space. The large window ensures lot of fresh day light, and makes the couch a great reading space, though there is a separate provision for that in this log house.
The dining area looks traditional and presents upholstered chairs, with carved wooden frame, surrounding the wooden table. The dining area is integrated with the sitting area along the window, that catches a lot of sunlight during the day. A perfect place to spend a leisurely afternoon, with family or alone with a book on the comfortable grey chair that you can see in the corner.
The bedroom is in true terms a minimalist, with wood log walls, wooden bed, simple upholstery and simple and just the absolutely essential decor.
The bathroom walls are covered with mosaic tiles, keeping the rustic charm alive here too. The fittings are simple and the lights reflect the country style as well, and is beautifully lit by a chandelier hanging from the wooden ceiling. The shower area is separated by a frosted glass door, ensuring complete privacy.
The house finds a bathtub making the most of the space below the roof. What better use of this slope, when you never have to stand in the tub!
How did you like this wooden log house perfect for cold Canadian winters?