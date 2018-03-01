A modern beach house with Vancouver spirit

This beach house, located on a pristine pebble beach in Vancouver is an absolute relaxing treat to the eyes. A great looking wooden beach house with minimal interiors, just as it should be for a house near a beach that promises relaxation and calmness inside out. The house is built in a curved shape which emphasizes the presence of the fresh ocean breeze around.
So lets take a tour of this modern beach house without further ado.
This beach house is dominated by wood and glass, that gives this house the best of both worlds in terms of gathering and trapping the heat. The large windows allow the residents a panoramic gaze at the sea and the waves right from the rooms, while the wooden house keeps the warmth intact, how much ever cold the weather may be.
The beach house sports a simple structure, standing on wooden columns as can be seen in this picture. The open courtyard outside the structure allows some leisure time out in the open, close to the sea and amidst the trees. The sea side pebbles in large size are used in beautifying the exteriors, a very clever move by the designers, making the house look unique and stylish without incurring much cost.
The front yard follows the curve of the house, and sports well groomed grass to create a small garden for those lovely summer days.The chain and pebble style on the sides looks beautiful and unique and adds a glamour quotient to the otherwise simple house. See this wooden waterfront house in West Vancouver for more inspiration.
The kitchen in this beach house is spacious, simple, and modern, with all necessary equipment fitted well in place. The cleaning and preparation counter top is made of wood and illuminated by dangling lights, though they are hardly needed in the day. The kitchen also has a subtle highlight of colors lime and white, just to break the absolute monotony of wood and create a chic and lively ambiance.
Can you resist cooking in a kitchen like this, overlooking the sea? Here is another kitchen on similar lines, you might like to see.
The living room is minimalist in nature, with wooden flooring, white walls, wooden ceiling and black contrasting sofa to provide for the seating. The room is devoid of any obstructions or decorations which actually goes pretty well with the theme of this summer house. When you have such a beautiful panoramic sea side scene outside, you are hardly going to notice anything inside anyway.
Here are 10 ideas you have to try to create a warm living room.
The bedroom, just like the living room is again minimalist in nature and sports just a bed in the spacious area constrained by large glass windows in the form of walls. This minimalist bedroom makes for a perfect relaxing chamber adorned by simple lines and shapes.
Check this 10 creative bedroom ideas to inspire you.
The living room and dining room are separated by the half wall that holds the fireplace and heats up both areas. The dining room sports a simple table in a unique shape, surrounded by simple wooden chairs. The only thing that adds some drama to this area is the light hanging on top of the dining table, which is beautiful, delicate and unique. See a unique dining room in shades of gray.
The bathroom is luxurious and modern, with lots of natural light inside that makes it look fresh and airy. The long rectangular wash basin with steel fittings compliments the modern bathroom perfectly well.
Having a beach house is like living a holiday! What are your thoughts about this Vancouver beach house?