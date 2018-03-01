10 Quick and easy budget decoration ideas for your house

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle: the three R´s.
In homify we think that these three actions are the pilars of sustainability and responsible consumption and at the same time, they are the key for intelligent decoration.
We need to realize that the decoration of our homes is what makes us feel comfortable. But if the decoration we want to do depends exclusively on whether we have money or not, it will surely make us unhappy. Feeling comfortable in the place where we live is paramount, with or without money and with ingenuity and desire it is possible to decorate the house without spending even a single dollar.
In this ideabook we give you several ideas to achieve it. Let´s start!
Natural plants and flowers are a fundamental part of a house with good energy. They brighten the environment and decorate the place with a natural beauty and charm. Having indoor gardens is not going to cost you more than remembering to give them water from time to time. You will not regret the spectacular result.
Who does not keep old things that we think are no longer good for anything, but we still like to store them, uselessly, occupying space in the closets and warehouses? Well, it's time to plan a full day of cleaning and take advantage to start seeing everything with new eyes.
You will be surprised to realize that you have a plethora of things that can be reused and will give a new style to your house without spending money.
There is no need to buy objects or new elements of decoration, when you can take some of those good looking books from the library and sport them at the coffee table, so that they are not only more available to browse, but to decorate a corner or that empty space that you did not know what to fill with.
The living room and bedrooms are good places to place books and have them well at hand. A good idea is to create harmony between the covers of the books and other decorative elements of the space, such as flowers or the furniture.
The best way to make your house look new and fresh is to change all the furniture in place! Until, if it pleases you, you can change the entire environments so that your bedroom goes where the children's bedroom was before.
Kids love small enclosed spaces. You can create one with old sheets, unused curtains or a piece of fabric forgotten in the back of the closet. You can let the imagination fly and put the kids in a tent like this one. Not only you will winn war against the many hours in front of the TV, smartphone or tablet, you will also become the queen of the moms for them.
Another idea is to fill the kitchen with some aromatics plants. You only need some wooden cuts and pretty jars like in this picture to create a whole new wall full of life right inside your kitchen. You can even plant your favorite herbs, those you love to use while cooking.
And create yourself a small table of support like the one in this image. You will be proud of your creation and for all the compliments you will get!
