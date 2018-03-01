10 Quick and easy budget decoration ideas for your house

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle: the three R´s.

In homify we think that these three actions are the pilars of sustainability and responsible consumption and at the same time, they are the key for intelligent decoration.

We need to realize that the decoration of our homes is what makes us feel comfortable. But if the decoration we want to do depends exclusively on whether we have money or not, it will surely make us unhappy. Feeling comfortable in the place where we live is paramount, with or without money and with ingenuity and desire it is possible to decorate the house without spending even a single dollar.

In this ideabook we give you several ideas to achieve it. Let´s start!