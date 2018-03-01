Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Quick and easy budget decoration ideas for your house

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Saint Pierre, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Loading admin actions …

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle: the three R´s. 

In homify we think that these three actions are the pilars of sustainability and responsible consumption and at the same time, they are the key for intelligent decoration. 

We need to realize that the decoration of our homes is what makes us feel comfortable. But if the decoration we want to do depends exclusively on whether we have money or not, it will surely make us unhappy. Feeling comfortable in the place where we live is paramount, with or without money and with ingenuity and desire it is possible to decorate the house without spending even a single dollar.  

In this ideabook we give you several ideas to achieve it. Let´s start!

1. Indoor gardens

Saint Pierre, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Natural plants and flowers are a fundamental part of a house with good energy. They brighten the environment and decorate the place with a natural beauty and charm. Having indoor gardens is not going to cost you more than remembering to give them water from time to time. You will not regret the spectacular result. 

For more, check this 25 amazing ideas to decorate your small garden.

2. With new eyes

REMODELACION, LOSADA ARQUITECTURA LOSADA ARQUITECTURA BedroomAccessories & decoration Textile Green
LOSADA ARQUITECTURA

LOSADA ARQUITECTURA
LOSADA ARQUITECTURA
LOSADA ARQUITECTURA

Who does not keep old things that we think are no longer good for anything, but we still like to store them, uselessly, occupying space in the closets and warehouses? Well, it's time to plan a full day of cleaning and take advantage to start seeing everything with new eyes.

You will be surprised to realize that you have a plethora of things that can be reused and will give a new style to your house without spending money.

3. Decorating with books and magazines

Apartamento Florianópolis , Roberta Zimmermann Buffon Roberta Zimmermann Buffon Living room
Roberta Zimmermann Buffon

Roberta Zimmermann Buffon
Roberta Zimmermann Buffon
Roberta Zimmermann Buffon

There is no need to buy objects or new elements of decoration, when you can take some of those good looking books from the library and sport them at the coffee table, so that they are not only more available to browse, but to decorate a corner or that empty space that you did not know what to fill with.

The living room and bedrooms are good places to place books and have them well at hand. A good idea is to create harmony between the covers of the books and other decorative elements of the space, such as flowers or the furniture.

4. Become the artist of your own home

Saint Pierre, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Balconies, verandas & terraces Accessories & decoration
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

It is not necessary to be a great painter to create a good painting. As in this proposal, you can transform a simple wooden board into a beautiful piece of decoration. You can also frame photos or play with the plants and hang them in jars and unconventional places. If you browse our site you will find a lot of ideas. You can find some here .

5. Redistribute the furniture

Saint Pierre, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración BedroomBeds & headboards
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

The best way to make your house look new and fresh is to change all the furniture in place! Until, if it pleases you, you can change the entire environments so that your bedroom goes where the children's bedroom was before.

6. Mirror Mirror

CASA RIVIERA , TP618 TP618 Walls Sandstone Green
TP618

TP618
TP618
TP618

A mirror, in addition to being a beautiful decorating element, fulfills the function of visually expanding the space. You can even plan to assemble a unique frame and decorate it to your liking. Here are 24 budget friendly decor ideas for your home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Recycling antique furniture

Finca Bolombolo, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Living roomSide tables & trays
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Recover that old grandma's little coffee table, giving it a new patina or using the decoupage technique. You will have a new piece of furniture and you will have fun! Here are 9 spectacular ideas to decorate your living room.

8. The kids and their new refuge

2am diseño interior, CONSTRUCCIONES 2AM S.A.S. CONSTRUCCIONES 2AM S.A.S. Nursery/kid's roomAccessories & decoration Textile Pink
CONSTRUCCIONES 2AM S.A.S.

CONSTRUCCIONES 2AM S.A.S.
CONSTRUCCIONES 2AM S.A.S.
CONSTRUCCIONES 2AM S.A.S.

Kids love small enclosed spaces. You can create one with old sheets, unused curtains or a piece of fabric forgotten in the back of the closet. You can let the imagination fly and put the kids in a tent like this one. Not only you will winn war against  the many hours in front of the TV, smartphone or tablet, you will also become the queen of the moms for them.

9. The freshness of the modern kitchen

Reforma Interior vivienda Tiana, 2vsarq 2vsarq Kitchen
2vsarq

2vsarq
2vsarq
2vsarq

Another idea is to fill the kitchen with some aromatics plants. You only need some wooden cuts and pretty jars like in this picture to create a whole new wall full of life right inside your kitchen. You can even plant your favorite herbs, those you love to use while cooking. 

Here are more ways to decorate your kitchen walls.

10. Recover those old pieces of wood

Restaurante La Libelula Vegan Cafe, DESVAN VINTAGE DESVAN VINTAGE Living room Solid Wood Wood effect
DESVAN VINTAGE

DESVAN VINTAGE
DESVAN VINTAGE
DESVAN VINTAGE

And create yourself a small table of support like the one in this image. You will be proud of your creation and for all the compliments you will get!

Do you have any low cost idea to decorate the house in a fresh way? Let us know too!

A modern beach house with Vancouver spirit
Do you have any low cost idea to decorate the house in a fresh way? Let us know too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks