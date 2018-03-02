A home on narrow ground, ready in just 5 months!

When we imagine a house being constructed, we imagine construction right from the scratch, the traditional construction with blocks, concrete or bricks. However, today there are robust, cheap, and fast alternatives that are trending: prefabricated houses. This easy prefab house solution allows you to choose one among the various models of houses available, having only to look for a plot, as the builders take care of the rest. Here is what you need to know about prefab houses!

It is important, first of all, to determine the prices and what they include – conditioning of the ground, interior finishing, painting and other details. Let's get to know from a couple with a limited budget, who got this prefab house constructed on a narrow piece of land.