How to build a beautiful rustic pergola

The open areas of a house get their charm only when they are highlighted with a pergola. Wood goes hand in hand with the rustic feel, and hence natural wood is the perfect material for a great looking rustic pergola.
For a wooden pergola to be durable and enjoyable for a long time, the right kind of wood needs to be chosen. In addition, it requires some amount of professional processing to make it weather proof. An experienced carpenter can build a pergola that is smooth and precisely finished and thus becomes part of a garden or a terrace that invites you to relax and enjoy.
The basic structure for this pergola connects directly to the facade of the house. The pergola is supported from the wall that is equipped with patio doors and tall windows. Above the framework is the gable, which is adorned and decorated with natural wood. Thus, the pergola creates a harmonious transition from the facade of the house to the garden.
A pergola has to endure strong winds and storms too. To ensure the stability and strength, it is extremely important that the beams for the roof fit perfectly into the framework and ensure maximum durability. A knowledgeable carpenter not only is a must to bring this kind of precision, but will also be helpful in suggesting and choosing the right wood, which is the foundation for such a pergola made of natural wood. Here are the pros and cons of using wood in your home.
To ensure that the area under the pergola is well illuminated, despite the dense wooden ceiling that covers the pergola, the experienced carpenter has installed a light shaft directly at the house. Designed with rustic beams, the light shaft fits perfectly into the overall ensemble of the pergola, and makes it look covered without compromising on the brightness and illumination.
Here are more options if you don't feel like a rustic pergola is a good idea: 10 awnings and pergolas that will make your terrace look fantastic.
The windows are covered with glass to allow light to penetrate through the ceiling without the pergola losing its function as sunscreen. In this way, the facade of the house is protected from the weather without compromising on the light penetrating into the living spaces. Had this not been done, the pergola would darken the terrace area.
The finished pergola with its rustic beams fits perfectly with the natural stone facade of the house. The natural wood is characterized by its liveliness. Over time, it will darken and adapt to the weather. A lot depends on the seasoning and impregnation of the wood that assures the wood's life and liveliness. See here how to maintain your wood outdoors.
One final glance at the finished pergola shows that this is an idyllic place, which protects against direct sunlight, can also be used in the rain and at the same time gives the view of the garden - the best part is solid carpentry, on which you can rely and in which you can enjoy for a long long time. Do you love the rustic style? Here is a rustic yet elegant house that you would love to see.
How did you like the idea of a wooden pergola? Do you have any other material in mind, let us know your thoughts!