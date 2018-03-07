Quilt, Duvet, Comforter, Coverlet: Bed Cover Options

What makes a bedroom comfortable for you? A relaxing one where you can gave a good night’s rest and wake up rejuvenated?
To begin with you certainly need a quality bed. There is a lot of choices available in terms of materials and designs. Beds made of natural wood, wrought iron and engineered wood or a combination of any of these items is generally preferred for the modern homes in Canada.
You must give equal emphasis on choosing the right bedding options. Without appropriate duvets, quilts, bedspreads, comforters and throw blankets your bed has every chance of looking sordid and uninviting. Not only that. A good night’s sleep depends on having quality bed cover options. So how should you pick the right combination and materials of different types of bed furnishings? We share with you some worthy tips.
Modern room heating system is sophisticated enough to help you avoid any kind of chill in the interior atmosphere. Still you may like to have the fuzzy warm feeling of having a quilt on your bed. Unless you are allergic to a particular type of fabric like polyester, there is no disadvantage of using quilts. Quilts are cost effective bedding options. As cotton is an extremely strong material, your woven quilts can last up to a lifetime.
Throw blankets are a style statement and are generally used to glam up your bedroom. You may buy throw blankets made of wool (the knitted ones especially look charming), cotton, fleece, polyester, flannel, satin or faux fur. Keep in mind that throw blankets are useful in your living rooms as well. You may keep your lap warm while watching your favorite program on tv. Fleece throw blankets are available in less than $35 CAD.
Like quilts, throw blankets can add a nice warm feeling especially when you are seated on your sofa bed or divan. If you have a really small bedroom then this may create some clutter. Storing it away in the summer months could be difficult. Some people are allergic to fleece. They should stick to cotton or knitted wool throw blankets.
You may opt for down comforters or comforters with polyester filling for your bedroom. Unless you live in the mountain regions of the country, buy a lightweight comforter along with a duvet. This will be sufficient for keeping you warm even at the height of winter. You may also combine quilts with comforters. Goose down comforters cost about $200 CAD per piece. Choose those that come with matching pillow covers.
The number of threads that are utilised per square inch of a comforter, bedspread, coverlet or other bedding options are known as thread count for that particular type of item. High quality comforters have a thread count of 400 or more. The thread count is mentioned in the product description of an online store or on a label attached to the comforter if you are buying it in store.
Buy a 90 x 90 inch comforter for a queen sized bed and a 104 x 92 for a king sized one. Twin beds require about 68 x 90 inch comforters.
Whether to go for a cosy comforter, duvet or both seemed to be a constant question. Perhaps you too have thought about it a great deal. A large part of this depends on your personal choice. Still there are some factors you must consider about. Comforters are suitable for all seasons except for the summer months. They are lightweight, so are easy to clean and manage. With shams and throws in complementary colors, comforters can immediately add life in your bedroom.
Both comforters and duvets with natural fibres and fillings need cover to extend their lives. Duvet covers tend to be slightly cheaper than comforter guards. Duvets with proper inserts are an excellent choice of the winter months. You can combine a lightweight comforter with duvets for greater warmth and better sleep.
It is difficult to imagine a comfortable bed without one essential item of bedspread – the coverlet. You can easily change the coverlets to inject color and variety in the interior of your bedroom. This bedspreads are available in a range of materials like cotton, linen, silk, satin, polyester and knitted wool. Cotton coverlets are best for the summer months as they absorb sweat and don’t leave any foul odor. As they don’t cause any allergic reactions, cotton coverlets are great for kid’s beds as well.
Quilted, knitted and classical candlewick coverlets are best for keeping your bed warm in moderate cold climate. Choose simple and lightweight coverlets made of cotton, linen or polyester for the summer months. Silk and satin look particularly stunning during festive occasions. You may also choose coverlets of different motifs and textures. You may consider matching them with the upholstery of your bedroom furniture and curtains. Coverlets cost $80 CAD onwards.