How High Should I Mount my TV?

There isn't a home today without a television. And while watching TV is an important part of the everyday life of all individuals, it is extremely important to watch TV from the right distance and at the right height.
While it may seem simple to bring a TV home, connect and start watching your favorite show, there are so many important factors to consider before placing your TV in its right spot. These factors are: the size of the room and the size of the TV, what is the proper TV height for that specific room and, the right distance before you mount your TV on the wall.
At homify we will attempt to answer these questions in a simple and easy way. We want to provide you with a solution to all your TV mounting problems. So let´s start!
There are three most common types of TV mounts, and the difference is the option they offer in terms of adjustment of the viewing angle.
Low profile TV Mount: This is the most common, simple and cheapest option in TV mounts. Is a simple frame that gets fixed on the wall on which you can hang your TV.
Tilting Wall Mount: A little bit more expensive than the low profile wall mount, cause gives the option of tilting the mount to adjust the vertical angle of viewing. This one is a great idea for bedrooms because allow you to sit and watch or lie down and watch at times.
Full Motion Wall Mount: As the name suggests this wall mount allows the TV to even rotate in other directions. A great option for the media room, the living room or any large wall where one TV will satisfy two or three areas by just turning it in that direction.