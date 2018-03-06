How High Should I Mount my TV?

There isn't a home today without a television. And while watching TV is an important part of the everyday life of all individuals, it is extremely important to watch TV from the right distance and at the right height.

While it may seem simple to bring a TV home, connect and start watching your favorite show, there are so many important factors to consider before placing your TV in its right spot. These factors are: the size of the room and the size of the TV, what is the proper TV height for that specific room and, the right distance before you mount your TV on the wall.

At homify we will attempt to answer these questions in a simple and easy way. We want to provide you with a solution to all your TV mounting problems. So let´s start!