Small Living Room Ideas: Design a Stylish and Functional Home Today

The small living room ideas and valuable décor tips that we are going to share with you today are going to help you design an elegant and comfortable space for you and your guests. Like elsewhere in the world, the living space is getting smaller by the day in many Canadian cities. Homeowners are trying to make maximum use of the available space. This in itself is opening up new opportunities for interior architects and designers. They are forced to come up with innovative solutions to make a room comfortable for everyone in spite of its size.
Before you start decorating your living room or refurbish the existing one, always take an accurate measurement of the available area. Chalk out a detailed plan. You may use pen and paper to visualize your ideas. Take suggestions from an experienced interior designer. But there is more…
How to decorate a small living room? This question worries a lot of homeowners. Small living room design need not be overly complicated. Always think of the most essentials items of furniture and décor for this space. Once you have them in place, you are start adding more objects of décor at a later date. Try not to clutter it with too many items. Maintaining the breezy nature of the interior is key to small living room design.
Instead of walls, try to separate the public and private spaces with glass partitions, portable wooden partitions, potted plants or pieces of furniture like a display cabinet. This will help you to create a more comfortable and airy living space.
It is very important to have a graceful small living room décor of the walls. Lively wall décor acts as potent distractions. However, go easy on patterns. Choose wallpaper with subtle motifs or decorate only the feature wall with a lively hue. You may invest in architectural wallpaper that creates a false sense of depth.
Mirrors also help to make a room look more expansive. You may install framed or frameless contemporary mirrors in your living room.
It is very important to buy lighting fixtures that are capable of beautifying the space and making it look brighter. A brightly lit room always looks more spacious and inviting than a gloomy room. A combination of focus lighting fixtures mounted on the ceiling, chic pendants and table lamps should be used to brighten up the room.
While discussing about the small living room decorating ideas, we cannot emphasise enough on the importance of making an optimal use of the available natural light. Install windows with glass panels that help to keep the room cheery all day long.
Select a color scheme that helps to make the space brighter and more cheerful. Shades of white, grey, pale blue, beige, yellow, lavender and some other pastel shades are generally favoured for a small room. However, you don’t need to limit yourself to these colors only. You may easily mix various tones for the four walls and create a very inviting looking space.
If you have chosen only cool or neutral colors for this space, inject a bit of vivacity with the help of colorful cushions, fresh flowers, small art objects, framed images or lamp shades.
Take note of some of the often ignored décor choices. These choices can easily give your living room a stunning makeover. And don’t worry. These are very much a part of small living room ideas on a budget. Choose fabric with little or no motifs at all. Monochromatic upholstery that sync well with the overall color scheme looks best in a small room. You can pep them up with throws and cushions with livelier hues and patterns.
Find out more about choices of furnishings for a living room.
While planning your living room interior, don’t forget a key element of décor. Have enough storage space, so that your room does not start looking dingy and inhabitable later on. Install built in cabinets and shelving systems to optimize the storage area. You may even install storage cabinets with mirrored doors to add a bit of glitterati.
Choose furniture and decor that help you design a free flowing space. You may use colours and patterns to separate one zone of the apartment from another. This can also be done by choosing separate flooring materials like natural wood for the living room and ceramic tiles for the kitchen or simply by arranging your furniture in certain way. Build as little barrier as possible and enjoy inhabiting a gracefully decorated and comfortable living area.
For some more tips and tricks check out these contemporary living room designs.