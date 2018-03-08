Color Guide: What colors match with teal?

Teal color is a blend of green and blue in a range of proportions that may vary from a brightest of lime yellowish blue to almost dark bluish slate at the dullest. Teal is one color that can add elegance and drama to a room at the same time. When you look at the colors that complement teal, you will get a wide range of possibilities. Some of the options that are complementary colors to teal include the pastels scheme, the yellows, the metallic colors, the earthen shades and black.

Basically, teal color combinations can go well with almost all colors and in this ideabook you will see a few examples of what colors go with teal walls, upholstery, tiles and laminates.

Let us show you the secrets of teal…