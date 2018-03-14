Carrara vs. Calacatta Marble: Differences, Prices and Maintenance

In marble there is generally a rule of thumb to remember, the whiter the marble the more expensive it is. Calacatta marble is whiter as compared to Carrara marble and is much rare in occurrence as opposed to the Carrara marble. The cost of Carrara marble would range anywhere between $40 per square feet to $100 per square feet unfinished, depending on the quality, availability and graining.

Calacatta marble costs more than Carrara marble, and starts at somewhere near $100 and may cost as high as $250 per square feet unfinished. The high cost of calacatta marble is mostly because of its rarity and low availability, which makes it more precious and is considered a luxury marble. See the impact of a luxurious marble on the floor.