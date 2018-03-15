Craftsman Style Houses: Cozy Family Homes with Exceptional Beauty

Craftsman floor plans are characterized by their simplicity. A two bedroom home having about 1500 square feet living area is designed with a spacious family room and master bedroom. A secondary bedroom, not bigger than 150 square feet, is also included in the floor plan. The house is designed with a generously proportioned kitchen and dining area. A small porch, two small bathrooms and a two car garage complete the basic house plan.

Larger houses that boast of more than 3000 square feet living area are generally designed with four bedrooms. The number may vary depending on the requirements of the family. Apart from the master bedroom which often exceeds 200 square feet space, the house is designed with a guest room and kid’s room. Once again, the exact plan may vary depending on the requirements of the prospective house owner. This type of houses are generally spread over two different floor levels.

The ground floor level is occupied by the spacious living room, home office, kitchen and dining area. A powder room and shower room is also designed in the ground floor level. A two car garage is built adjacent to the building, in the basement or on the front yard. Larger craftsman homes are built with complex gable roofing system. This in itself gives the house a very interesting look. The façade is decorated with several different materials including natural wood, stone and metal.