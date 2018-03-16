Polished Concrete Floor: Cost Effective and Durable!

The picture shows a white concrete plain floor, that looks extremely elegant and sophisticated, giving the floor a big and bright appearance. There are, however, a lot of factors that determine the cost of a concrete floor. The common factors are:

1. Shape and size of the floor : a straight simple floor will incur less cost, and a floor that has a complex shape, with many sections will cost more.

2. Color and Design : using a single color will cost less, and using multiple colors shall add to the cost.

3. The surface : If the surface is uniform in terms of height and slope, it will cost less, if the surface and slope has to be created, it will cost more.

Choosing variants in design will add to cost in proportion to the time and effort required.