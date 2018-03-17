A Guide to the Best Countertop Materials for the Kitchen

Kitchen is the most indispensable part of the home, and the countertop is the most indispensable part of the kitchen. It takes all the wears and tears, all the scratches and stains and is the home workstation of everyone. The appearance of a kitchen depends a lot on the countertop that it sports, and there are many types of countertops that are available in markets today. Among these countertop options, you will need to decide the one that will suit your style, taste and budget.
In this ideabook, let us give you some idea about various countertop material prices, and the pros and cons of the different countertop materials.
Quartz is probably the most beautiful and the most durable material for a kitchen countertop. Quartz comes in a wide variety of colors, and does not get stained or scratched. Quartz countertop would cost somewhere around $80 CAD to $150 CAD per square foot, depending on the type and color. Quartz countertop is a great choice for you if you have a busy kitchen, with lots of cooking, chopping, grinding and spilling.
Next after quartz, if something is recommended for a busy kitchen, it would be granite. Granite when properly sealed does not take any stain or scratch and is resistant to heat and acidic corrosives that might be present in food. Granite just like quartz comes in a wide variety of color and is easy to clean to a sparkle, though it may need resealing on regular intervals. Granite countertops also cost somewhere between $45 CAD to $95 CAD per square foot.
If you have a less cooking kitchen, and love the rustic look, reclaimed wood countertop is probably the best choice for you. Reclaimed wood countertop, will make your kitchen eco friendly, and the cost per square feet would be somewhat less than that of granite countertop. However it will require more maintenance, with seasoning, polishing and carefully working in order to use it for a long period of time.
If you like the country style kitchen, that emits warmth like in a cottage, a great option is the wooden countertop. Wooden countertop makes a kitchen appear warm, cozy and very elegant. However the amount of maintenance and care it requires if also quite high, especially near the areas where water will be used, like the sink area. Wood can also easily be scratched and stained, and thus it is advisable to get it sealed and polished frequently and professionally for maintaining a flawless natural appearance.
The cost of wooden countertop falls between $60 CAD to $160 CAD per square foot, depending on the type of wood used.
Stainless steel is yet another choice for a busy kitchen. It is so maintenance free that it is the most popular choice in industrial kitchens. Stainless steel does not corrode and is resistant to bacterial multiplication, making it a great choice for kitchens. Stainless steel countertop starts at somewhat around $90 CAD per square foot, and there is some cost difference in the types of finish that you choose.
Marble countertops can make even the simplest of kitchen look royal. Marble has that innate beauty and reflective property, which makes the kitchen appear more spacious and illuminated. Marbles also come in a few varieties but a fine Italian carrara marble will cost between $50 CAD to $130 CAD per square foot. Marble is porous, and thus absorbs liquids very quickly. It needs to be protected from spills and leakages or it can change its color by absorbing the color and dirt. Marble needs to be sealed and polished regularly in order to maintain its sheen.
Laminate countertops are very popular these days, owing to the quick installation and huge variety of choices. Laminate countertops are very economical and range between $30 CAD to $50 CAD per square foot. Laminates are a great idea for a budget kitchen, where the type of cooking is mostly fireless. Laminate do not get stained and can be cleaned easily.
However laminate countertop is not resistant to scratching and heat. It may absorb moisture in the long run, but the low cost of replacing it still makes it a great choice for budget kitchens.
Concrete is one of the solid choices for the countertops, and costs somewhere between $70 CAD to $240 CAD depending on the intricacy, colors and designs. The best part of concrete countertop is that it can be customized to give you a unique countertop design. The pros: concrete is resistant to heat, staining and scratching. However it can chip a little with impact.
If you want a shiny reflective kitchen, that exudes space, glass countertop is the right thing for you. Glass countertops range between $100 CAD to $135 CAD and come in a variety of colors and even prints. A glass countertop is hard, easy to clean and does not require any maintenance. The only thing to care for is high impact, which may crack or break a glass kitchen worktop. Maybe not the best choice for busy kitchens.
The tiles such as those used on the floor, can very well be used on the countertop, making your kitchen unique, economical and sturdy, Tiles start as low as $10 CAD per square foot, and can go as high as $80 CAD per square foot. If you have a budget constraint, tile is definitely the go to countertop material for your kitchen.
Soapstone is a countertop material, that can give your kitchen a rustic and old country look. Soapstone is softer than granite, is resistant to heat but can scratch fast, although they are not quite visible owing to the texture and color of the soapstone. Soapstone countertop is comparable to granite in cost and is a popular choice for people who like the rustic ambiance.
We hope this ideabook has helped to take a decision on which countertop to choose for your kitchen.