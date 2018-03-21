Your browser is out-of-date.

Toronto living rooms that you can't get enough of!

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Bright Contemporary Home, Douglas Design Studio Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Beige
A living room is the place where you spend most part of your home awake time. You entertain your guests there or if the TV is in the living you will spend family time there watching movies. So this are enough reasons to have a good looking living room, that reflects your taste and style. 

Here are some inspiring living rooms from Toronto to find the inspiration you are looking for!

A classic living room..

Living Room Fireplace Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Beige fireplace,living,room,sitting,family,sofas,pillow,cushions,throw,drapery
..with teal and mustard highlights

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Beige living,room,sofa,cushions,bright,colour,drapery
Douglas Design Studio

Living Room

Have a look at some other colors that go with teal.

A modern living room in grey..

Living Room Fireplace Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Grey fireplace,living room,rug,sectional,marble,custom,steel,stainless,stainless steel
Grey is probably one of the most trending colors today, and it is a great choice for living rooms. See another living room in grey.

..that exudes warmth

Family Room Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Grey fireplace,sectional,grey,marble,stainless steel,lamp,blinds,coffee table
A vintage living room

Victorian Modern, Douglas Design Studio Douglas Design Studio Living room Multicolored fireplace,living,living room,sofa,credenza,chair,lounge chair
..that is full of life and personality

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Living room Multicolored fireplace,living,living room,sofa,corner chair,lounge chair,contemporary
See easy and playful ways to personalize your living room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

An elegant living room..

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Living room Table,Furniture,Property,Building,Picture frame,Chair,Wood,Interior design,Architecture,Flooring
..decorated in neutral colors

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Living room
You would have not missed the lighting in this living room. Lighting does make a huge difference in the appearance of a room. Here are a few ways to light up your living room in style.

A modern and minimalist living room..

Glen Rd, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Living room
..in white, black and gold

Glen Rd, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Living room Furniture,Picture frame,Plant,Wood,Interior design,Couch,Living room,Table,Flooring,Floor
If you like this living room, you would also love to see these modern and elegant living rooms.

A bright eclectic living room..

Pool House +tongtong Modern living room pool house,toronto,guesthouse
.. with unique design elements

Pool House +tongtong Modern living room pool house,toronto,guesthouse
Do you like uniqueness? Here are nine daring decor ideas for your living room.

A living room dominated by white..

Living Room Douglas Design Studio Living room Beige fireplace,living room,sitting room,contemporary,white,bright,sofa,chair,armchair
..with a subtle hint of colors

Living Room Detail Douglas Design Studio Living room Grey mirror tables,mirror,grey,chair,armchair,neutrals,living room,beige
See these exquisitely elegant living rooms. Hope you found the inspiration your were looking for. 

Kitchen Island Designs: What you need to know
Tell us which one is your favorite!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

