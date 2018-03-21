Your browser is out-of-date.

Houses in Ottawa that will make your heart skip a beat!

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Bright Contemporary Home, Douglas Design Studio Douglas Design Studio Modern living room Beige
There is always that time in everyone's life when they are wondering where that piece of land would be on earth, that they will call their own, and how their house of dreams would look like. If you are also planning to get a house for yourself, here are a few houses in Ottawa that you should have a look at, for some great inspiration for your own home.

Simple, compact and modern Ottawa house

homify Modern houses Plant,Sky,Property,Window,Building,Cloud,Stairs,Wood,Land lot,Urban design
This clean lines, straight walled house with simple structure will prove to be a great choice if you have a small family and a small land. The big glass windows will ensure lots of natural lighting and make the interiors look more spacious. The step garden outside and the stairs add a rustic charm to the otherwise modern house, and creates a green patch which is good for the environment.

Modern house on a lush green land

homify Modern houses Plant,Sky,Building,Tree,Window,Shade,Door,Land lot,Grass,Landscape
This great looking house is a great option if you have a bigger space and enjoy the fresh air and sunlight. The house has glass walls allowing lot of sunlight all day. The simple and easy to maintain exteriors are a perfect fit for a busy family.

A house of wood for the summer experience

homify Modern houses Plant,Sky,Tree,Leaf,Building,Natural landscape,Wood,Branch,Trunk,Vegetation
Wood is a great material for houses. It is insulating, warm and sturdy. It does require frequent and periodic maintenance. See a wooden house with authentic charm from inside and outside.

A boxy house with simple lines

Wavell, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern houses Sky,Building,Window,Snow,Tree,Wood,Fixture,Residential area,Urban design,Real estate
See this modern innovative boxy house, if you like this style better.

A two storey house with elegant exteriors

McKellar Park New Home, Jane Thompson Architect Jane Thompson Architect Modern houses Wood Grey Sky,Plant,Window,Building,Tree,Door,Fixture,Stairs,House,Neighbourhood
A stylish exterior to a house on small land

Fold Place, Linebox Studio Linebox Studio Modern houses Building,Sky,Property,Window,Plant,Wheel,Car,House,Vehicle,Tree
The classic and traditional family house

homify Classic style houses Plant,Sky,Building,Window,House,Tree,Road surface,Neighbourhood,Car,Residential area
See yet another traditional yet contemporary house from all angles.

Hope the exteriors of these houses help you plan yours better. Tell us which one did you like the best.

