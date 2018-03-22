A sneak peek inside the best bathrooms of Toronto!

Planning of renovating your bathroom? Do you ever wish you got to see in real life how the best of the bathrooms look like? Do you wish to know what all you can do to decorate those four bathroom walls? homify is here with a great opportunity for you to look at the best of bathrooms in the cool city of Toronto! Get inspired!
If you can spare this much space for a bathroom, perhaps you would also go for something like this. The large glass window, that allows natural light inside, and provides you a view while you bathe!
Maintaining this luxury will require some effort too. Here are 10 simple tips to keep your bathroom clean.
Not to miss the cantilevered bathtub by designers, to use the space in most efficient way.
Who doesn't not want to get ready every day?
The highlight of this bathroom is the suspended black lights, that break the monotony of white and add a bright yet dark contrast. Here are 8 ideas for a stunning small bathroom.
Decorated with unique wooden elements, and a wooden floor, this Toronto bathroom is unique and a classic!
Maintaining a bathroom sparkling clean is more important than getting it. See bathroom cleaning tricks and tips to keep your bathroom as good as new.