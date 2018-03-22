Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A sneak peek inside the best bathrooms of Toronto!

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Luxurious Bathroom, Lorne Rose Architect Inc. Lorne Rose Architect Inc. Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Planning of renovating your bathroom? Do you ever wish you got to see in real life how the best of the bathrooms look like? Do you wish to know what all you can do to decorate those four bathroom walls? homify is here with a great opportunity for you to look at the best of bathrooms in the cool city of Toronto! Get inspired! 

1. Luxury at its best in a bathroom…

Luxurious Bathroom Lorne Rose Architect Inc. Modern bathroom Bathroom,Luxury,bath tub,freestanding bathtub
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

Luxurious Bathroom

Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

If you can spare this much space for a bathroom, perhaps you would also go for something like this. The large glass window, that allows natural light inside, and provides you a view while you bathe!

..with an absolutely complementing counter

Luxurious Bathroom Lorne Rose Architect Inc. Modern bathroom storage,luxury,organized
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

Luxurious Bathroom

Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.
Lorne Rose Architect Inc.

Maintaining this luxury will require some effort too. Here are 10 simple tips to keep your bathroom clean.

2. A narrow and elongated bathroom..

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern bathroom glass wall,bathroom,master ensuite,master bathroom,modern,spacious,open space
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

BEDFORD RESIDENCE

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

Here is space distribution idea for long and narrow baths.

..that uses the length optimally

BEDFORD RESIDENCE, FLUID LIVING STUDIO FLUID LIVING STUDIO Modern bathroom wall tile,master bath,bathroom,mirror,vanity
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

BEDFORD RESIDENCE

FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO
FLUID LIVING STUDIO

3. A classic style bathroom in Toronto..

Modern Retreat Bathroom Douglas Design Studio Modern bathroom Glass White bathroom,vanity,white,tile,glass,bathtub,shower
Douglas Design Studio

Modern Retreat Bathroom

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

..with a separate powder room

Powder Room Douglas Design Studio Modern bathroom Wood Grey powder,powderroom,powder room,vanity,sink,mirror,sconces
Douglas Design Studio

Powder Room

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Super modern bathroom in white and blue…

Bathroom Vanity Douglas Design Studio Classic style bathroom White custom,bathroom,custom lighting,lighting,counters,white bathroom
Douglas Design Studio

Bathroom Vanity

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

..that uses space exquisitely

Cantilevered Bathtub Douglas Design Studio Classic style bathroom Grey cantilevered,tub,bathtub,cantilevered tub,shower,bathroom,ensuite
Douglas Design Studio

Cantilevered Bathtub

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Not to miss the cantilevered bathtub by designers, to use the space in most efficient way.

5. A modern bathroom with round bathtub..

Bathroom Douglas Design Studio Classic style bathroom Plumbing fixture,Tap,Bathtub,Property,Building,Furniture,Bathroom cabinet,Azure,Bathroom,Cabinetry
Douglas Design Studio

Bathroom

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

..and a vanity with a cute little chair

Vanity Douglas Design Studio Classic style bathroom
Douglas Design Studio

Vanity

Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio
Douglas Design Studio

Who doesn't not want to get ready every day? 

6. A minimalist bathroom with a walk in shower..

Ensuite Bathroom with Walk In Shower STUDIO Z Modern bathroom White black pendant lights,white vanity,marble mosaic,custom tile pattern,herringbone pattern,master ensuite,round mirror,rain head,wall hung vanity
STUDIO Z

Ensuite Bathroom with Walk In Shower

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

..and a small yet comfortable counter

Ensuite Bathroom with Custom Tile Pattern STUDIO Z Modern bathroom White black pendant lights,white vanity,marble mosaic,custom tile pattern,herringbone pattern,master ensuite,round mirror,rain head,wall hung vanity
STUDIO Z

Ensuite Bathroom with Custom Tile Pattern

STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z
STUDIO Z

The highlight of this bathroom is the suspended black lights, that break the monotony of white and add a bright yet dark contrast. Here are 8 ideas for a stunning small bathroom.

7. What about a bathroom in the attic?

Glen Rd, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Minimalist style bathroom
Contempo Studio

Glen Rd

Contempo Studio
Contempo Studio
Contempo Studio

Decorated with unique wooden elements, and a wooden floor, this Toronto bathroom is unique and a classic!

Is an epitome of luxury!

Glen Rd, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Minimalist style bathroom Building,Bathtub,Plumbing fixture,Property,Tap,Mirror,Window,Fixture,Wood,Flooring
Contempo Studio

Glen Rd

Contempo Studio
Contempo Studio
Contempo Studio

Maintaining a bathroom sparkling clean is more important than getting it. See bathroom cleaning tricks and tips to keep your bathroom as good as new.

Houses in Ottawa that will make your heart skip a beat!
Among all these good looking bathrooms of Toronto, which one is your favorite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks