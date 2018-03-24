Your browser is out-of-date.

This Toronto houses will blow your mind!

Vartika Gupta
Hixon St, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Modern houses
Have a roof of your own is on everyone's life's to do list. The fact that the roof should encompass luxury inside, happiness and frolic of all sorts and comfort in every room is on the wish list too. In this ideabook, we take you around Toronto, to have a look at a few modern, stylish and unique houses, which are very different from each other, so you can make an informed decision when you plan a home of your own.

1. Toronto house with a private pool

Pool House +tongtong Modern houses pool house,toronto,guesthouse
There is no better luxury than having a pool of your own in your house. It is the perfect way to unwind and relax and even work out your way to fitness right in your home. Have a look from the inside as well.

2. A modular geometrical house

Woodland Acres, ARPA architects Inc. ARPA architects Inc. Modern houses Slate Sky,Window,Plant,Building,Tree,Fixture,Land lot,Door,Urban design,Residential area
A multi level house with straight lines and geometrical shapes in all doors and windows will stand out among neighbours.

3. A modern Toronto house with large glass windows

Westrose Ave, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Modern houses Cloud,Sky,Plant,Building,Property,Window,House,Tree,Door,Wood
A modern and spacious house, that allows a lot of natural light inside, is a great idea for trapping some heat during the days in Toronto. This looks like a perfect abode for a family.

4. A small and bright house in Toronto

Park Hill Rd, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Modern houses Sky,Plant,Property,Building,Window,Cloud,Tree,Brickwork,Brick,Wood
5. A small and eco-friendly prefab house in Toronto

Greenmoxie Tiny House, Greenmoxie Magazine Greenmoxie Magazine Minimalist house Wood Black Cloud,Sky,Plant,Window,Building,Wood,Tree,Natural landscape,Land lot,House
When environment matters to someone, even a small prefab house can host inside, everything that you need in a house.

6. A contemporary boxy house

Hixon St, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Modern houses Sky,Plant,Property,Tree,Building,Land lot,Window,Shade,Road surface,Facade
..and not to miss a grand driveway leading up to the big garage.

7. A house that screams Luxury

Elderfield Cres, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Modern houses Plant,Sky,Cloud,Building,Window,Door,Tree,Grass,House,Condominium
8. A traditional house for the big family

NObelton, Design Studio AiD Design Studio AiD Modern houses Plant,Tire,Wheel,Sky,Building,Property,Window,Vehicle,Car,Tree
See this cool Toronto house, that tucks everything away

Hope you found the inspiration you were looking for your home!

Let us know which house seems most suitable as per your requirements!

