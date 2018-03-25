Your browser is out-of-date.

Kitchens Style Comparisons: Winnipeg vs.Toronto

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
West hawk Lake Cottage, Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern dining room
When you are about to finalize the style that you want your kitchen in, you would want a side by side comparison of a few popular styles of kitchens. As a general rule of thumb, a kitchen should have a good work space, sufficient storage, natural light, and air passage and if possible a good view to keep you entertained while working in the kitchen too. In this ideabook we have compared kitchens of Winnipeg and Toronto so you have an idea what you would want in your home!

Rustic Winnipeg kitchen with an old world charm

Winnipeg Summer home, Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Kitchen Countertop,Cabinetry,Furniture,Property,Kitchen,Wood,Sink,Interior design,Flooring,Window
A big spacious kitchen, with a central island made from natural wood, and lots of storage makes this Winnipeg kitchen take you back in time. The rustic green cabinet covers and the wooden beams on the ceiling complete the rustic charm of this kitchen. Here are some more rustic and country style kitchens to have a look.

Open and spacious wooden kitchen in Winnipeg

West Hawk Lake Interior Unit 7 Architecture Modern dining room kitchen,dining,modern,contemporary,cottage,cabin,residential
The more natural light in a kitchen, the better! This cottage style kitchen in Winnipeg exudes warmth, owing to the wooden ceiling and wooden flooring. 

Modern Winnipeg Kitchen

ZT Residence Interiors , Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern kitchen Furniture,Table,Countertop,Kitchen,Interior design,Wood,Cabinetry,Flooring,Floor,Wall
Spacious kitchens, with seating arrangement for a big family, are the characteristic of Winnipeg kitchens, where the houses are more traditional and conventional. Before we move on to Toronto kitchens, have a look at another kitchen battle, Scandinavian vs Mediterranean.

A spacious modern kitchen in Toronto

Kitchen & Island Douglas Design Studio Modern kitchen Brown kitchen,island,custom,cabinetry,modern,minimal,pendant,lights,bar,stools
Not many houses in Toronto would offer this much space, and if you have the space, then luxury will definitely come along. See more kitchen styles for a modern Canadian living.

A small apartment kitchen in Toronto

Eat in Kitchen with Bar seating counter STUDIO Z Modern kitchen White ​breakfast room,built in fridge,crown moulding,glass cabinets,glass doors,modern bistro,pantry,pendant lights,sunroom,stained wood floor,yellow tiles,tuscan colors,granite counters,marble mosaic
In a city like Toronto where every square inch of space matters, a small kitchen that offers sufficient storage is a good deal. Here are 40 great ideas to plan a small kitchen, so you never feel a lack of space.

Small kitchen and dining in Toronto

White Kitchen with Mahogany Wood Windows - Summerhill Ave, STUDIO Z STUDIO Z Modern kitchen White bulletin board,custom millwork,white kitchen,white subway tiles,open shelves,stainless steel appliances,'
Simple is beautiful, and keeping things simple never fails in terms of home interiors.

A minimalist kitchen in Toronto

Glen Rd, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Kitchen Furniture,Cabinetry,Table,Countertop,Building,Azure,Chair,Interior design,Wood,Kitchen
A busy city life in Toronto inspires for a minimalist approach to life, so there is less complexity and less time wasted in maintenance at home. 

Though the space will be a major deciding factor in the type of kitchen you can plan to have, however having an idea in your mind will definitely be helpful.

Which style kitchen do you see yourself leaning towards, Winnipeg or Toronto?

