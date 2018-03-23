Porcelain vs. Ceramic: Which one is a Better Option for Your Home?

Ceramic tile is available in a massive range of colors, shapes and motifs. The same applies for the porcelain tile. You are literally flooded by choices while buying tiles for your home. The following are some popular tile designs for residential buildings:

Stack bond tiles have the simplest of patterns. You can combine stack bond or straight tiles of different colors to create a patchwork design. This is ideal for kitchen backsplashes and bathroom feature walls. Diagonal tiles are said to make a room look more spacious.

You may use diagonal tiles to deck up the hallways, bathrooms and kitchens. Herringbone is one of the most popular tile patterns. Use two different and contrasting colors of tiles in herringbone pattern to give the interiors of your home a very special look.

Basket weave pattern is another variation of common herringbone patterns. You may use both these patterns to decorate the walls of your kitchen, dining room and bathroom.

Windmill pattern is ideal for flooring in spacious rooms. Hopscotch is another traditional tile patterns which never seems to go out of fashion. Hopscotch and stretcher bond patterns mimic the look of exposed bricks on the walls.

Use monochromatic tiles for a busy pattern like basket weave and hopscotch, especially if you have a small home. Otherwise, you may end up creating a cluttered looking space. When in doubt take suggestions from an experienced architect.