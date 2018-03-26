Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Vancouver Style in 5 incredible houses

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Harbour House, Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Vancouver, a place with immense natural beauty has the houses too reflect it. The homes in Vancouver are inspired by nature, and use natural building material as much as possible, and huge glass windows to appreciate the nature all around. In this ideabook, we shall take you around Vancouver to witness some beautiful houses in Vancouver style, which are modern, stylish yet bear the natural charm.

A Vancouver house in the woods with glass walls

Miracle Beach House, Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Plant,Branch,Natural landscape,Wood,Tree,Fence,Trunk,Grass,Bedrock,Landscape
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

The concept of windows can be let go, when you have the walls made of glass. A house like this needs good maintenance too, and therefore it is important to keep the glass and view sparkling clean

A wooden house in Vancouver

Exterior View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Plant,Building,Sky,Window,Tree,Wood,Cottage,House,Shade,Wall
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Exterior View

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

This great looking wooden house stands on a raised surface amidst tall trees. The house has a lot of open space, a terrace and a porch to enjoy the fresh air and the beautiful nature surrounding it. 

A modern Vancouver style house

House exterior Alice D'Andrea Design Modern houses modern house,modern design,wood exterior,exteriors,stone house,single family home
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design

House exterior

Alice D'Andrea Design
Alice D&#39;Andrea Design
Alice D'Andrea Design

The use of natural materials is popular even in the modern houses of the city. The liberal use of stone makes this house stand out even as a modern house. See 10 beautiful brick and stone houses.

A Vancouver house with a unique shape

Exterior View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses Cloud,Sky,Plant,Building,Ecoregion,Natural landscape,Wood,Land lot,House,Cottage
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Exterior View

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

The soft curve of this great looking Vancouver house, is something that is not easy to miss, and not easy to replicate as well. See yet wooden house with a modern twist.

Vancouver house by the lake

Arbutus House - Main Entry Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern houses
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

Arbutus House – Main Entry

Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

A lakeside house is sure to have less walls, and that is exactly what this house with simple lines and lot of glass does. It invites the fresh lake atmosphere right into the home, be it the kitchen or the living room. 

Painting Walls White: How to Design a Chic Contemporary Home?
Hope these Vancouver houses gave you some tonic for the eyes and food for thought! Let us know if you want to have a wooden house too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks