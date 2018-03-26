Vancouver Style in 5 incredible houses

Vancouver, a place with immense natural beauty has the houses too reflect it. The homes in Vancouver are inspired by nature, and use natural building material as much as possible, and huge glass windows to appreciate the nature all around. In this ideabook, we shall take you around Vancouver to witness some beautiful houses in Vancouver style, which are modern, stylish yet bear the natural charm.
The concept of windows can be let go, when you have the walls made of glass. A house like this needs good maintenance too, and therefore it is important to keep the glass and view sparkling clean.
This great looking wooden house stands on a raised surface amidst tall trees. The house has a lot of open space, a terrace and a porch to enjoy the fresh air and the beautiful nature surrounding it.
The use of natural materials is popular even in the modern houses of the city. The liberal use of stone makes this house stand out even as a modern house. See 10 beautiful brick and stone houses.
The soft curve of this great looking Vancouver house, is something that is not easy to miss, and not easy to replicate as well. See yet wooden house with a modern twist.
A lakeside house is sure to have less walls, and that is exactly what this house with simple lines and lot of glass does. It invites the fresh lake atmosphere right into the home, be it the kitchen or the living room.