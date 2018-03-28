A house to travel in time

Home is synonymous to relaxation, harmony, peace and rest. While your house speaks volumes about your personality, sometimes you decorate it with stuff that you are very attached to, and can not let go of those things owing to their emotional value. Here is one such house in the Credit River Valley that sits on a immensely picturesque property which had been a Viceroy's cabin in the 1970's. The property was in dire need of renovation, and the experts from Solares Architecture did justice to it.
Let us have a look around and see what this classy house looks like.
The bright orange colored house is pretty conspicuous from a distance and shines right through the woods and the wooden surroundings. There is a narrow wooden footbridge leading up to it in the valley, and this footbridge over flowing water is adorned with outdoor chairs to spend some quiet time, whether alone or with family.
The facade of the house is created in two colors, bright orange and neutral beige. The house has a lot of windows, some small and some large to allow privacy where required, and to allow light where needed. The windows are made in dark glass to ensure privacy of the household.
The house has a double garage, and the driveway that leads up to the garage has a small uphill drive. The driveway is lined on both sides by lush green grass making this orange house stand out with a bright contrast. The boundary wall is created using stone, and for all other highlights, the color black does the trick. Let us now have a look inside.
The entrance is simple, with a small wooden bench on the side to take off and wear your shoes comfortably. Two closed shoe racks to hide all the shoes from view sandwich the bench. A simple and practical entrance to a house, that needs to be maintained clean. Here are 30 ways to create a welcoming entrance for your home.
The home’s appearance is clean, warm, and serene, and the designers carefully chose the color palette of the home to reflect the surrounding landscape. The living room, designed in warm neutral colors mostly pertaining to wood exudes a lot of warmth. The living room is full of natural light, and beautifully adorns the old wooden center table and the antique wooden show case that you spot in the corner.
We didn't want you to miss the rustic fireplace setting in this house with old would charm. Not very often will you find a house that has so many stories behind the furniture it hosts. The home owner's furniture collection is pretty extensive, all in wood with intricate details. Notice the dining table with a simple and elegant wooden top, the chairs with a no lace no frill wooden back, and the seat made of leather just like the rest of the sofas in the room.
The kitchen shines in minimalist style, and has a granite top island for dining too. The lights suspended from the top keeps the focus on food while you are having it, and can be switched off to eliminate kitchen from the living.
The house has the concept of compressed spaces leading on to expanded ones, just like the old houses. The hallway on the side of the kitchen has a bookshelf one one side, that also serves to showcase the beautiful antique artifacts, a must for such tradition loving residents. The wooden flooring continues from the living room, unaltered.
The hallways leads up to the stairs to ground floor, where the rest of the rooms are. It is a great idea to have the common rooms upstairs, so that you can have big windows without worrying about the privacy and security, while having the personal rooms on the ground floor, where small windows shall be sufficient and safe.
The bedroom is simple and minimalist, with a wooden bed, a wooden dresser and simple decor elements on the white walls. The view here is everything!
There is a closet, a wardrobe along the wall that leads up to the bedroom and creates a good amount of storage space for almost everything that you need, including the upholstery for the room.
The bathroom is in all white, very simple and minimalist and creates that summer cottage aura, amidst the woods. See some other colors that look great in a bathroom.
The house definitely has a summer cottage feel to it, and has great surroundings. Who would not want to live in such rustic grand house, with freshness of nature surrounding it.