Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A house to travel in time

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Credit River Valley House, Solares Architecture Solares Architecture Country style house
Loading admin actions …

Home is synonymous to relaxation, harmony, peace and rest. While your house speaks volumes about your personality, sometimes you decorate it with stuff that you are very attached to, and can not let go of those things owing to their emotional value. Here is one such house in the Credit River Valley that sits on a immensely picturesque property which had been a Viceroy's cabin in the 1970's. The property was in dire need of renovation, and the experts from Solares Architecture did justice to it.

Let us have a look around and see what this classy house looks like.

The exterior view from a distance

Credit River Valley House - Exterior Solares Architecture Country style house
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Exterior

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The bright orange colored house is pretty conspicuous from a distance and shines right through the woods and the wooden surroundings. There is a narrow wooden footbridge leading up to it in the valley, and this footbridge over flowing water is adorned with outdoor chairs to spend some quiet time, whether alone or with family.

As you move closer, you see the facade clearly

Credit River Valley House - Exterior Solares Architecture Country style house
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Exterior

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The facade of the house is created in two colors, bright orange and neutral beige. The house has a lot of windows, some small and some large to allow privacy where required, and to allow light where needed. The windows are made in dark glass to ensure privacy of the household.

The side view of Credit River Valley house

Credit River Valley House - Exterior Solares Architecture Country style house
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Exterior

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The house has a double garage, and the driveway that leads up to the garage has a small uphill drive. The driveway is lined on both sides by lush green grass making this orange house stand out with a bright contrast. The boundary wall is created using stone, and for all other highlights, the color black does the trick. Let us now have a look inside.

The entrance

Credit River Valley House - Mudroom Solares Architecture Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Mudroom

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The entrance is simple, with a small wooden bench on the side to take off and wear your shoes comfortably. Two closed shoe racks to hide all the shoes from view sandwich the bench. A simple and practical entrance to a house, that needs to be maintained clean. Here are 30 ways to create a welcoming entrance for your home.

The living room on first floor

Credit River Valley House - Great Room Solares Architecture Living room
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Great Room

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The home’s appearance is clean, warm, and serene, and the designers carefully chose the color palette of the home to reflect the surrounding landscape. The living room, designed in warm neutral colors mostly pertaining to wood exudes a lot of warmth. The living room is full of natural light, and beautifully adorns the old wooden center table and the antique wooden show case that you spot in the corner. 

The living room from another angle

Credit River Valley House - Great Room Solares Architecture Living room
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Great Room

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

We didn't want you to miss the rustic fireplace setting in this house with old would charm. Not very often will you find a house that has so many stories behind the furniture it hosts. The home owner's furniture collection is pretty extensive, all in wood with intricate details.  Notice the dining table with a simple and elegant wooden top, the chairs with a no lace no frill wooden back, and the seat made of leather just like the rest of the sofas in the room.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

The kitchen

Credit River Valley House - Kitchen Solares Architecture Kitchen
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Kitchen

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The kitchen shines in minimalist style, and has a granite top island for dining too. The lights suspended from the top keeps the focus on food while you are having it, and can be switched off to eliminate kitchen from the living.

The hallway

Credit River Valley House - Hallway Solares Architecture Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Hallway

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The house has the concept of compressed spaces leading on to expanded ones, just like the old houses. The hallway on the side of the kitchen has a bookshelf one one side, that also serves to showcase the beautiful antique artifacts, a must for such tradition loving residents. The wooden flooring continues from the living room, unaltered.

The stairs that lead to the ground floor

Credit River Valley House - Entrance Foyer Solares Architecture Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Entrance Foyer

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The hallways leads up to the stairs to ground floor, where the rest of the rooms are. It is a great idea to have the common rooms upstairs, so that you can have big windows without worrying about the privacy and security, while having the personal rooms on the ground floor, where small windows shall be sufficient and safe.

The master bedrom

Credit River Valley House - Bedroom Solares Architecture Country style bedroom
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Bedroom

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The bedroom is simple and minimalist, with a wooden bed, a wooden dresser and simple decor elements on the white walls. The view here is everything! 

The hallway to bedroom

Credit River Valley House - Bedroom Solares Architecture Country style bedroom
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Bedroom

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

There is a closet, a wardrobe along the wall that leads up to the bedroom and creates a good amount of storage space for almost everything that you need, including the upholstery for the room.

The bathroom

Credit River Valley House - Bathroom Solares Architecture Country style bathroom
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Bathroom

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The bathroom is in all white, very simple and minimalist and creates that summer cottage aura, amidst the woods. See some other colors that look great in a bathroom.

View from the driveway

Credit River Valley House - Exterior Solares Architecture Country style house
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Exterior

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

The house definitely has a summer cottage feel to it, and has great surroundings. Who would not want to live in such rustic grand house, with freshness of nature surrounding it.

10 Home decor items to make your home feel (a bit) like a mansion
How did you like this grand country house? Let us know your thoughts!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks