Painting Walls White: How to Design a Chic Contemporary Home?

Painting walls white seem to be one of the most enduring trends in interior design. Homeowners are using this color to decorate the interior and exterior walls of their houses since time immemorial. Oia in Greece is renowned for its white residential buildings that perfectly complement the blue vastness of the surrounding Aegean Sea. Marble stones were frequently used to design the baroque and neo-classical buildings of Italy and France.

Some of the most iconic structures of Canada like Canada Place in Vancouver and Library and Archives Canada in Ottawa are renowned for their spotless white appearance. Architect and designer Le Corbusier was the greatest proponent of the prim white shade. He used this color extensively in the earliest of the buildings designed by him. Buildings like Villa Savoye in Poissy, Villa Cook in Boulogne-sur-Seine and Villa Jeanneret-Perret in La Chaux-de-Fonds boast of a sparkling white appearance. He considered this shade an utterly pure one. Later on though, he slightly expanded the range of colors that are to be used in the interiors of modern buildings.

If you are planning to design a chic modern home influenced by Scandinavian or contemporary design, then you too will be interested to paint the walls of your home with this color. This article will guide you through the process.