Lake houses in Canada destined to make life beautiful

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Lake of the woods cottage, Unit 7 Architecture
Canada has some great looking lakes that reflect the clear blue skies, and are surrounded by natural woods and greenery. It is definitely good fortune to be able to live in such a picturesque location, and the luxury of having one house by the lake is something that is beyond dreams. However, we can help you get the feeling of living in not just one, but many such houses through this ideabook.

Are you ready for viewing the most picturesque houses you would ever see?

1. Lake of the woods Boat House

Lake of the woods Boat house
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods Boat house

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

This gorgeous looking house in Winnipeg is one of the most famous houses in Canada. This lovely lakeside home is a great place to spend long summer days and soak up the sun. If the weather permits, you can even take a dip into the lake from the sun deck. The designers behind this gorgeous boat house are Unit 7 Architecture. Let us have more detailed look at this house.

The huge deck over the lake

Lake of the woods cottage boat house deck
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods cottage boat house deck

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

The sun deck of this lake house is a great place to take a sun bath on a warm sunny day. The sun chairs ensure you have a relaxing time on the deck.

The boat and motor scooter parking area

Lake of the woods cottage boat house
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods cottage boat house

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

This is an inevitable part of a boat house, from where the water adventures begin.

View from the top

Lake of the woods Boat house
Unit 7 Architecture

Lake of the woods Boat house

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

A wooden path leads to the lower portion of the home, and also to the deck. You must be wondering how this house would look from the inside? This home hosts a beautiful kitchen, stunning fireplace and a cozy living area with beautiful views of the natural surroundings.

2. Lac St. Sixte summer residence

Lac St. Sixte summer residence
homify

homify
homify
homify

This wooden cottage house is built on the hillside, and owing to the large glass walls and windows, it is a bright spot glowing through the woods. The house offers a seamless integration to the outside, due to the large sliding glass doors.

The deck on the lake, just a few steps down

homify Modern terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Get a few steps down from the cottage, and there is a long deck that will make you feel like surrounded by the lake on three sides. You can enjoy the summer water sports like kayaking and sailing from here. 

3. Frontenac House : A wooden cabin by the lake

Frontenac House
Solares Architecture

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

Overlooking the lake Ontario, is this 1600 square ft home, that sits on a rocky terrain. This house has a compact and simple design built using natural elements. The house is designed to be highly energy efficient by the professionals at Solares Architecture, using triple glazed, fiber glass windows, and insulated material. Here is another energy efficient house pumped with style.

The Living room, from where you can get a lake view

Frontenac House Living room
Solares Architecture

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

4. Credit River Valley House

Credit River Valley House - Exterior
Solares Architecture

Credit River Valley House – Exterior

Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture
Solares Architecture

Here is another water facing house, that stands out in the woods and has an old world charm to it. Do you want to have a look from the inside as well?

5. Winnipeg beach house, beside the lake

Winnipeg beach weekend home
Unit 7 Architecture

Winnipeg beach weekend home

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Another masterpiece from the architects at Unit 7 Architecture, is this peaceful and tasteful house by the lake in Winnipeg. The design of the house reflects the fresh ambiance and natural atmosphere that is there all around it. Lots of natural light inside the house makes it look airy and fresh. Have a look at a modern beach house with Vancouver spirit.

The contemporary dining overlooking the lake

Winnipeg beach weekend home dining room
Unit 7 Architecture

Winnipeg beach weekend home

Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture
Unit 7 Architecture

Any meal is sure to be a great meal in such a beautiful setting. Hope you enjoyed looking at these great lake houses in Canada that exude freshness and luxury.

A house to travel in time
We are sure you loved them all, but still would love to know which one inspired you the most.

