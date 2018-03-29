Bathroom Colours: Stellar Tips for an Inspiring Bathroom Décor

Choosing the right bathroom colours seem to be an uphill task for many. Selecting the right bathroom colour schemes can help you design a relaxing space. Colours have a resounding effect on our mind. Designs prescribed by such traditional systems like feng shui take the importance of colours into considering before recommending a suitable colour scheme for the various parts of your home.
Psychologists also agree to the effect of colours on our minds. The colours that we select for our home are often influenced by our surroundings, the culture we follow, traditions of the land as well as our own personalities. Due to this reason any experienced person can correctly predict the nature of the homeowner simply by stepping inside his or her living space.
Let’s find out how to select the right bathroom colours. We will also discuss the options that are available in front of you.
As you have already seen the choice of colours are influenced by many factors – social, environmental and person. So, while selecting bathroom paint colours, don’t go by the trends alone. Consider how comfortable would you feel to spend time in a bathroom painted with such colours. Keep in mind the purpose of the project. You are about to decorate a space that needs to be very relaxing. Ensure your chosen colour scheme makes you feel so.
Take into consideration the size of the bathroom and the availability of light in this space before finalising any colour scheme. You may seek suggestions from an expert interior designer.
You are literally flooded with choices. So take your time in choosing the colours that feels most comfortable to you. You may also consider combining different colours to give the space a very interesting effect.
Consider selecting different colour schemes for the spa bathroom, powder room and en suite bathroom. But remember the scheme of décor for the entire home. Your choice of colours should not clash with the decoration of the room.
You have plenty of bathroom colour schemes to choose from. The images on this post will provide you some great inspirations. Don’t forget to check the images of bathrooms on the site for some further bathroom colour ideas. Follow some basic rules while choosing bathroom colour schemes. Make use of the source of light to make the interior look vibrant. A dark and small room painted in white may look dull. Similarly, a bathroom with a dark colour scheme should also have sufficient natural and artificial lighting to illuminate the interiors. Failing to do so will result in an inhabitable space.
Experienced colour specialists suggest painting the corners with a lighter tone in a small bathroom to give a feeling of space. This might turn out to be a challenging task though. So you may easily install large mirrors to optmise natural light and make the bathroom look larger than it actually is.
Consider varying the texture with the help of tiles, glass and wall paints in various textures. This will help you design a very stylish space with a minimum amount of effort.
Wondering about the top 10 bathroom colours of all time? Popular bathroom colours of all times include white, shades of grey, blue, beige, taupe, pistachio and lavender. From pale to charcoal grey a variety of shades are used in conjunction with white to decorate the interior of the bathroom. This trend is most common in Scandinavian design inspired homes as well as the contemporary bathroom.
Shades of blue, especially mint blue, powder blue, azure, turquoise and tufts blue, are often considered very chic colours for the interiors of the bathrooms. The calming influence of these colours is well known. Since this is a space meant for relaxation and rejuvenation, it is preferably decorated with shades of blue. You may consider using white in conjunction with blue to decorate the interiors. Metallic bathroom fittings with silver like finish fit this colour scheme perfectly. Most of these shades feature prominently in the trending bathroom colours for 2018.
You have already read about the most popular bathroom colours of all time. Do you see your favourite colour on the list? Great! Then your popular colour becomes an easy pick for you. But what if you don’t see your favourite shade on the list? Well, don’t fret. There are literally thousands of colours available for you to choose from. And, you are under no obligation to restrict yourself to the top 10 shades or the all time favourite shades. You may easily mix and match different colours and create a very stylish bathroom interior.
What are considered good bathroom colours? Famous fashion designer Coco Chanel once said, “The best colour in the whole world, is the one that looks good, on you!”
The same applies in case of interior design. The colours that bring the best out of your living space and help you design a very chic and comfortable home are good colours for you.
Before you select good colours for small bathrooms or the more spacious ones, take some out to put your plan on paper. You can draw simple sketches of your bathroom. Use the colour you actually intend to introduce in the bathroom. You may use coloured pens or crayons for that. See how it looks on paper. Consider ordering samples of paints of your chosen shade before purchasing the required quantity. Apply the colour on the wall and see how it looks. If you are satisfied with it proceed with your order. Otherwise, consider changing it.
Investing in coloured bathtubs is an easy way of including a dash of spice in the interiors of your bathroom. You may choose metallic shades like gold or copper for a country styled or classically designed bathroom. Select shades of grey, blue, warm yellow or brown in a contemporary setting. Don’t forget the overall colour scheme. Select coloured bathtubs that are suitable for the colour scheme of your bathroom. Don’t forget to add a dash of colour in the kid’s bathroom. You may select bathtubs with solid colours or those with subtle patterns.
Blue is a much adored colour for this space. You can use this colour in a small bathroom as well as a spacious one. Dark blue bathroom, like the one on the image above, should be illuminated properly with the help of artificial lighting fixtures. Optimise the availability of natural light as well. Otherwise, the space will start looking cramped. Complement a dark blue shade with white or grey tones. You may select medium to pale blue shades like periwinkle blue, powder blue, baby blue, sky blue, Tiffany blue, viridian and so on. Each of these shades is capable of inducing a relaxing feel in the ambience.
Grey bathroom is a contemporary favourite. Shades of grey are generally used in conjunction with white and black. You may also include geometric patterns to give a dramatic feel in the interiors. If you have chosen a dark grey shade, then consider complement it with natural wooden furniture and flooring.
It is certainly not prohibitive to use warm colours in the bathrooms. Warm bathroom colours like red, orange and yellow are in fact quite common in modern homes. You may use warm colours as an accent. Decorating the feature wall with a warm shade would be another possible option for you to consider.