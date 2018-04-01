An inspirational and traditional Ottawa house

Houses are everywhere along the streets, but there are a few houses that catch your eyes and attention as you cross that street. Today we will take you for a tour of one such house, located in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Ottawa.

The house owners did not want to disrupt the historic feel of the place, so the architects retained the historic exteriors, blending well with the neighborhood, and designed the contemporary interiors as per the convenience of the family. Ready for the tour?