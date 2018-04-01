An inspirational and traditional Ottawa house

Houses are everywhere along the streets, but there are a few houses that catch your eyes and attention as you cross that street. Today we will take you for a tour of one such house, located in one of the oldest neighborhoods in Ottawa.
The house owners did not want to disrupt the historic feel of the place, so the architects retained the historic exteriors, blending well with the neighborhood, and designed the contemporary interiors as per the convenience of the family. Ready for the tour?
The facade of the house is created with brick, wood and stone keeping in view the historic fabric that encompasses the entire vicinity. A canopy covers the formal entrance of the house, keeping the appearance conventional and classic. The small green patch covered with grass in the front does just enough to give the house a lively and fresh appearance.
The entrance of this Glebe Avenue house is narrow, covered with wooden flooring and well light using conventional lighting, suspended from the ceiling and some fixed on the walls. The narrow and compressed entrance leads to an expanded and open kitchen and dining, just like the traditional family houses.
The entrance hallway opens up right here, into the contemporary and modern open plan kitchen. The kitchen has ample storage space, the stove and chimney against the wall and a central island for dining and food preparation. Half the island, that is to be used as the food processing area is made with stainless steel owing to its sturdiness and ease of cleaning.
Apart from the small kitchen island dining, there is a formal dining table too in the main hall, just next to the kitchen, not quite in the view in the picture though.
Right in front of the kitchen, in the large hall is the living room. The living room is a classic with the brick fireplace, the earthen and subtle colored sofas, the wooden table and a comfortable central carpet. The walls of the room are well adorned with paintings and are highlighted with focused lights to accentuate their appearance against the white background.
The wooden staircase that leads to the upper floor is pretty simple and opens up into another hallway that lead up to the other rooms on the upper floor.
The master bedroom has a small seating in the suite style, with a book shelf with a good collection of books, a couch, a lamp and a light colored central carpet. A great idea to sit with the family, for a cup of coffee in the morning, or spending some quality time with family, discussing ideas after dinner.
A cozy room, with white as the protagonist, a small couch by the window and a storage cupboard. This guest bedroom looks like a sleep magnet. The beautiful suspended chandelier adds character to the room and maintains the simplicity and historic charm of the place.
The children must be having a great time in this traditional yet contemporary house. The children room has been designed with utmost love by the designers, creating a separate area for the study. One wall has been made with chalkboard, to set the little genius's imagination free and allow them to express their creativity. The area has been separated cleverly using shelved separator. The open bookshelf in the room is a great idea to keep the kids interested in reading.
The bathroom is in all white, with marble counter top and a simple white bathtub. The bathroom allows a lot of natural light, and looks fresh and spacious owing to the property of the color white. The small wooden stool looks like more of an antique showpiece and serves as a place to keep the towel and clothes on.
The bathroom hallway has a glass door cupboard, that is a great place to store all your cosmetics and toiletries.
Hope you liked taking a tour of this gorgeous looking house from the inside too.