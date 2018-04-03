Your browser is out-of-date.

Canadian dining rooms that will work up your appetite

Vartika Gupta Vartika Gupta
Lake of the woods cottage, Unit 7 Architecture Unit 7 Architecture Modern dining room
A good company, with good food in a good ambiance is the perfect trick to be happy and content in life. A beautiful dining room can elevate the taste of the food manifold and is a great family bonding place, where everyone is sitting comfortable in a close vicinity of each other, doing the exact same thing, enjoying the delicious delicacies. In this ideabook, we plan to inspire you with the designs of some great Canadian dining rooms.

Dining room for a big family

Casually Elegant Dining Frahm Interiors Modern dining room Grey blue velvet,walnut,chandelier,coffered ceiling
Frahm Interiors

The simple demeanor of this dining room is its beauty. The trending peacock blue color in the chairs, compliments the wood and white well and looks quite unique.

Casual dining room for a small house

Glen Rd, Contempo Studio Contempo Studio Minimalist dining room
Contempo Studio

When the space in house does not permit luxury, having a small and lightweight dining table with light weight movable chairs is great idea for a casual dining table. You can shift the table anywhere and create more space in the living area after the lunch hour is over. Here are 6 divine dining rooms for small spaces.

A classic dining room

Lake of the woods cottage dining room Unit 7 Architecture Modern dining room Furniture,Table,Property,Chair,Picture frame,Wood,Interior design,Architecture,Building,Floor
Unit 7 Architecture

The size of the table is big enough to seat eight people at a time, and has the suspended lamps at the center to keep the focus on food, which is otherwise sure to drift away to the beautiful decor of the house.

A country style dining room

Interior View Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture Modern dining room Table,Furniture,Chair,Wood,House,Interior design,Flooring,Swimming pool,Floor,Beam
Helliwell + Smith • Blue Sky Architecture

The small dining set right into the kitchen takes you back in time, and make you expect the taste of the traditional pie that grandma used to make. Here are 8 mistakes to avoid when decorating your dining room.

A royal dining room

12 Tommy Prince Road SW, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern dining room Furniture,Property,Window,Table,Chair,Lighting,Wood,Picture frame,Comfort,Interior design
Sonata Design

High chairs, glass table, a warm rug and elegant crystal make a great combination for a royal dining room.

Informal dining area

354 Sherwood Blvd, Sonata Design Sonata Design Modern dining room Table,Furniture,Plant,Chair,Azure,Wood,Window,Interior design,Flooring,Floor
Sonata Design

Creating an informal atmosphere does not require much effort. A simple wooden table with a couple of chairs or benches counts and contributes to making a dining area that looks chic and contemporary.

An elegant dining room in Canada

homify Modern dining room
homify

This dining room can be defined by just one word, and that is elegant. Everything about this room is simple and elegant, the colors, the light, the decor and the chairs everything fits perfectly to create this good looking dining area. Here are 16 amazing dining room to steal style tips from.

A modern dining room

homify Modern dining room
homify

Designed in bright colors, this modern and small dining room is a great fit for the small apartments. Here are the must haves of a modern dining room.

Hope you liked the assorted dining rooms, we selected for you in this ideabook.

Which dining room do you find closest to your style? Let us know in comments!

