A stylish house in Toronto with floor plans

What if we tell you that the house that you are about to see in this ideabook is the humble abode of the creators themselves, who create the perfect homes for so many families in and around Toronto. This is the house of the founders of Solares Architects, Tom and Christine, who they have designed as per their requirements. The house sports a minimalist style with elan, and has a very urban and cozy air to it. Minimalist is a style that can never go out of trend. Minimalist style creates an aura of space, freshness, and is easy on maintenance, which makes it a great choice for busy people, who do not wish to use up much time maintaining and organizing the house. Let us have a tour of this house.