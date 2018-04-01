House Plants: How to Introduce Greenery in the Living Space?

Canada is a country for garden lovers. A report published by the Environment, Energy and Transportation Statistics Division in 2013 revealed that more than half of the Canadian households grew flowers, fruits and vegetable for their personal use in the previous year. Enthusiastic gardeners across the country put in a lot of time and effort to beautify their surroundings. They buy house plants and decorate the interiors of their home with their green presence.

However, things are not getting easier for them. To begin with, backyards are growing smaller for the homeowners by every passing year. In cities like Toronto, Quebec, Montreal, Edmonton and Kitchener it has become a rare privilege to own a little patch of greenery on the premises of the residential buildings. Indoor gardening provides an opportunity for everyone to create a closer bond with the nature. Indoor gardening also helps you to have a fulfilling time.

Like any other type of work, gardening is a tough task. It is tougher when you are opting for gardening indoors. Plants do not have access to sufficient amount of sunlight and nutrients inside the home. So you need to take greater care of them so that they do not fall short of essential nourishment. If you are a newbie gardener then you need to understand the necessities of choosing your house plants well. This article will show you the easy way of introducing greenery in your living space.