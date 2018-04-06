Colour Guide: How to Use Charcoal Grey for Your Home Interiors?

Okay, so you are convinced that you should use grey in the interiors of your residence. You may also soak the external walls with coats of charcoal grey paints. But remember the following points before including it in your colour scheme:

Charcoal grey is a rather dark shade. It is better to delude the space with natural and artificial light in a room where shades of grey, especially such a dark one as the charcoal shade, are being used. This will make the room bright, secure and comfortable for everyone. Grey being a neutral to cool tone needs light to balance its cool nature. Grey rooms with sufficient light may look dark and ominous.

Mix and match grey with other colours. Try to use the various shades of grey in layers. Doing so will help you decorate a very chic and lively space. It makes a small room look more spacious as well. Paint the ceilings with a lighter shade and add a sense of extra height in the room. Paint the corners in a lighter shade or decorate them with bright LED lighting.

Grey looks best in the rooms facing east, south east and westerly directions. They receive generous amount of sunshine throughout the day and keep the warmth of the ambience intact. It is not the best colour to use in the rooms located in the northern part of your house. If you must use them in this part of your dwelling, then blend it well with other brighter hues.