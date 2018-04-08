A rug in the dining room: 9 rules for success

Having a rug in the dining room might seem absolutely normal to some, while strange and impractical to some others. The choice of having a rug depends on whether you have small children who might cause frequent spills, the temperature of the place you live in and the type of floor that you have in the dining area, after all who would want to cover a beautiful white marble floor with a rug?

If you are still feeling indecisive with the idea of having a rug in the dining room, this ideabook may have some tips, that will help you reach your decision. Have a look!