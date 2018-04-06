Modern Siding Materials for Your Home

Wood sidings continue to beautify the exteriors of modern houses as well as the classical and country style ones. The most commonly used wood type for this purposes are cedar, spruce, pine and redwood. Wood is used in a variety of ways for the external walls. Some of the commonest ones include shingles, board and batten, log, vertical boards, horizontal lap siding and sheets.

Board and batten type sidings can give your house a chic look. Two separate wooden boards are joined together with a thin strip of wood in this case. Logs are very common in the mountain regions of Canada. Log houses make the best use of this type of sidings. Wooden shingles are very common in urban dwellings as well as the rural ones. This type of sidings is made of thin slices of natural wood. Vertical and horizontal sidings are very popular for the modern façades. The cost of wooden sidings varies between $5 CAD and $12 CAD. You may need a minimum of $7200 CAD to clad your entire house with wooden shingles.

There are several benefits of using wooden sidings on the exterior walls. They have a telling effect on the façade design of your home. They increase the inviting feel due to their warm color and varying texture. Natural wood is an extremely durable material. Properly treated and seasoned wood does not develop rots. High quality wood is also not prone to pest attacks.

You can design modern facades as well as the rustic ones with wooden boards, logs, shingles, boards or laps. Wood provides you with a range of customization options. Wood is one of the best insulating material for your home. No surprise then that you feel so comfortable in summer months as well as winter in a home decorated with wooden sidings.

However, wood needs to be repainted in every 6 years’ or so. Ill maintained and poor quality wooden shingles, boards or logs are prone to pest attacks. They are not the most fire resistant of the materials. They are also not one of the cheaper siding materials.